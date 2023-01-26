Lehigh Valley's Tyber Medical names new CFO, chief commercial officer

Tyber Medical, a Northampton County-based maker of orthopedic implants, has added two executives to its leadership team.
Damien Sibilla is Tyber's new chief financial officer, while James Abraham holds the new role of chief commercial officer.
Sibilla's background in finance will help guide Tyber's mergers and acquisitions strategy. He has more than 20 years of financial magagement experience, according to a company statement, including 10 years in the medical-device industry. Sibilla has worked for Global Medical and Invata LLC.
As CFO, Sibilla will oversee information technology and human resources.
"His financial management expertise in the CFO role will allow us to further develop our global strategic plan," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tyber said in the statement.
Abraham has more than 30 years of experience in the orthopedic device industry, working at companies including NuVasive Inc. and Stryker Corp.
"Creating the chief commercial officer role is a bold new step for us," CEO Tyber said.
Tyber expanded in 2021 when it bought CatapultMD of Bonita Springs, Florida for an undisclosed price.
Tyber's headquarters is at 83 S. Commerce Way in Hanover Township. It was founded in 2012 and now employs more than 200 people, according to the company statement.