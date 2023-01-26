 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lehigh Valley's Tyber Medical names new CFO, chief commercial officer

  • 0
James Abraham and Damien Sibilla Tyber Medical

James Abraham (L) and Damien Sibilla

 Tyber Medical

Tyber Medical, a Northampton County-based maker of orthopedic implants, has added two executives to its leadership team.

Damien Sibilla is Tyber's new chief financial officer, while James Abraham holds the new role of chief commercial officer.

Sibilla's background in finance will help guide Tyber's mergers and acquisitions strategy. He has more than 20 years of financial magagement experience, according to a company statement, including 10 years in the medical-device industry. Sibilla has worked for Global Medical and Invata LLC.

As CFO, Sibilla will oversee information technology and human resources.

"His financial management expertise in the CFO role will allow us to further develop our global strategic plan," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tyber said in the statement.

Abraham has more than 30 years of experience in the orthopedic device industry, working at companies including NuVasive Inc. and Stryker Corp.

"Creating the chief commercial officer role is a bold new step for us," CEO Tyber said.

Tyber expanded in 2021 when it bought CatapultMD of Bonita Springs, Florida for an undisclosed price.

Tyber's headquarters is at 83 S. Commerce Way in Hanover Township. It was founded in 2012 and now employs more than 200 people, according to the company statement.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National