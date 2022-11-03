 Skip to main content
Local business leaders, lawmakers discuss bipartisan corporate tax cut

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's unusual to see both political parties come together a week before an election, but they did Thursday to talk about slashing the state's corporate net income tax in half.

Democratic state Reps. Peter Schweyer (22nd District) and Mike Schlossberg (132nd District) were joined by their Republican colleagues Rep. Zachary Mako (183rd District) as well as Reps. Ryan Mackenzie (134th District) and Milou Mackenzie (131st District) at press conference hosted by the PA Chamber of Business and Industry at Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's office in Bethlehem.

"Whereas we might come from this at different angles, our goal was the same: to make sure we have a competitive business climate here," Schweyer said, "so that all of our residents are able to get a good job."

"There is nothing progressive or positive about having the second highest corporate net income tax in the country," Schlossberg said.

The reduction was passed in this year's state budget.

The current rate of 9.99% drops to 8.99% this year. It will then drop .5% every year until it hits 4.99% in 2031.

"Which takes us from the second highest to the eighth lowest [in the country]," said Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of the PA Chamber.

There are reforms also targeted at small business. The budget expanded Act 179, which now allows small businesses to deduct $1 million in capital equipment purchases a year.

"It's really wonky in-the-weeds tax reforms that the general public may not think about on a daily basis, but are really very meaningful changes for our small businesses," Ryan Mackenzie said.

Two of the region's largest companies, Olympus and Martin Guitar, were also there to talk about the impact of the cut.

"The tax environment in Pennsylvania has only gotten better, and this is a major change in that direction," said Nathan Eckhart, chief financial officer of C.F. Martin & Co.

He says it will allow the company to reinvest and hopefully draw more business in: "We hope that over time, some of our vendors may consider Pennsylvania, and move that supply closer to where we are."

Both of the candidates for governor — Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — want to see the rate lowered at a faster clip than 2031.

"It is a balance and that's why we set up a schedule, and we have this phased approach," Ryan Mackenzie said. "We want to make sure there's not any significant one-year hit to the budget."

