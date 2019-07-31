Losses continue for PREIT in second quarter

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA - Brick-and-mortar retail continues to be a challenging industry.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust (PREIT), which holds an ownership interest in the Lehigh Valley Mall and other malls in eastern Pennsylvania, announced second quarter and first half 2019 results, and its losing streak continues. Wall Street didn’t like it and the stock opened trading down over 9%.

The near future doesn’t look much better. In addition to reporting net losses for the quarter and first half of 2019, PREIT announced that it expects a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net loss for the year of between -$0.59 and -$0.46 per diluted share.

The two most watched financial measurements of the REIT industry, NOI (Net Operating Income) and FFO (Funds from Operations) are also expected to be below year-end 2018 results. Funds from Operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry as it takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Management chose to focus on more positive developments.

“We are seven weeks away from opening our marquee project, Fashion District, which we anticipate will stabilize at over $18 million of NOI, at our share, representing almost 10% of incremental Same Store NOI. We have taken bold action to create a quality portfolio designed to deliver results over the long term, are on track for a strong 2020 and, while not reflected in our results today, have laid the foundation for growth into the future," said Joseph F. Coradino, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PREIT.

Key Results

Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, decreased 3.0% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. The quarter was impacted by an incremental $1.6 million of lost rent as a result of bankruptcies and store closings. This was partially offset by incremental revenues from anchor replacements and box openings of $0.7 million in the quarter.

Some results improved over 2018. NOI-weighted sales at PREIT’s core malls increased to $540 per square foot. Core Mall sales per square foot reached $531, a 5.7% increase over the prior year and a sequential increase of 2.7%. Average comparable sales per square foot at our top 6 properties rose 5.3% to $633.

Core Mall total occupancy was 93.7%, flat compared to the second quarter of 2018. Non-anchor occupancy declined by 1.8 percent after accounting for bankruptcies and chain liquidations that resulted in 51 store closures in 176,000 square feet year-to-date.

Year-to-date, the company has completed asset sales generating proceeds of $34.1 million, which together with other actions, improved its liquidity position by over $87.0 million. PREIT has no material debt maturities until 2021.

Net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders was $12.6 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss attributable to PREIT common shareholders of $35.0 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share for the same quarter of 2018.

Same Store NOI decreased by $7.9 million, or 13.4% in the second quarter. Revenue from new store openings, including contributions from replacement anchors, mitigated the impact of revenue lost to bankruptcies and associated store closings.

Non Same Store NOI decreased by $2.0 million primarily due to lower rents and associated co-tenancy revenue adjustments from multiple anchor closings at the Wyoming Valley and Valley View malls and the sale of an office property at the Fashion District Philadelphia in the first quarter of 2018.

FFO for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.24 per share compared to $0.38 per share in the prior year. Adjustments to FFO in the 2019 quarter included $0.02 per share of net insurance proceeds related to claims for hurricane damage.

Fashion District Philadelphia Nears Opening

At Fashion District Philadelphia, located at the former site of The Gallery at Market East, leases for approximately 90% of the leasable area are signed or are in active negotiation. Noteworthy commitments joining Century 21 and Burlington include H&M, Nike, Forever 21, AMC Theaters, Round One, City Winery, Ulta, Columbia Sportswear, Wonderspaces, American Eagle, Express Factory, Journeys, Skechers and Guess Factory. The first wave of tenants opens on September 19, 2019.

2019 Outlook

Looking ahead Coradino commented, "We have no unleased department stores in our core portfolio, commitments for 84% of the core mall space impacted by bankruptcy, traffic growing at an average of 5% at our redeveloped properties, a diverse tenant mix comprised of 45% open air, dining and entertainment tenants and sales growing at over 5% to a historic high of $531 per square foot. Our efforts culminate this Fall as we add two trophy assets to our collection, executing on our strategic objective to create a quality platform.”

In addition to the GAAP net loss, the company is revising its guidance for FFO as adjusted of $1.20 to $1.30 per share. FFO is expected to be between $1.16 and $1.27 per share. Same Store NOI, excluding termination revenue, is expected to change between -1.0% and 0.5% with wholly-owned properties in the range of -0.6% to 1.0% and joint venture properties declining between 3.4% and 3.0%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages retail and lifestyle properties mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic’s top Metropolitan Statistical Areas.