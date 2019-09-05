Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Ruth R. Spira, co-founder and co-chairwoman of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., has died, the company said on its website.
Ruth and her husband, Joel, incorporated the lighting-control company in 1961. Joel invented a solid-state dimmer in 1959 which could replace the light switch in a standard residential wallbox.
Ruth Rodale Spira was a member of two very prominent Lehigh Valley families.
Born a Rodale, Ruth joined her parents' press company after graduating from Wellesley College and receiving an honorary doctorate from Muhlenberg College.
She then moved to New York City in the 1950's and met her late husband, co-founder and chairman of Lutron Electronics Joel Spira.
The couple started Lutron in their Manhattan apartment and grew it into a global brand.
The Coopersburg-based company has since invented hundreds of lighting control devices and systems, according to the website.
WFMZ's Julia Rose will have a story on Ruth's death on 69 News at 5.
