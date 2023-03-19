LVPC to review zoning for 240 apartments in Bethlehem, plans for two Lower Nazareth warehouses
- WFMZ-TV / Jeff Ward
4215 Lonat Drive, off of Route 191, in Lower Nazareth Township
- WFMZ-TV / Jeff Ward
- WFMZ-TV / Jeff Ward
Tags
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Bethlehem Steel
- Iqe Plc.
- Jaindl Land Co.
- Semiconductor
- Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge
- Riverport
- Lvpc
- Bethlehem Township
- Director Of Planning And Zoning
- Nazareth Pike
- Darlene Heller
- City Council
- Comprehensive Planning Committee
- Bethlehem Planning Commission
- Lower Nazareth Township
- Lehigh River
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.
- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.
- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.
- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.
- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building.
- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.
- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.
- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.
- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall.
- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association.
- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.
- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.
- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.
- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.
- St. Patrick's Day celebrated with food and Irish jigs at the Manor at Market Square
- Allentown Community Resource Fair provides resources to parents in Parkland School District
- Vehicle heavily damaged in Reading crash
- One person hospitalized after crash in Richland Twp.
- Red Cross continues to provide assistance to those displaced in Allentown apartment fire
- Chilly and blustery Sunday then temperatures grow as spring arrives late Monday
- March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths
- Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Bethlehem
- Full schedule ahead for Irish band Poor Man's Gambit
- Local author and illustrator discuss children's books on bullying and education
Most Popular
Articles
- One person hospitalized after crash in Richland Twp.
- Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Bethlehem
- Vehicle heavily damaged in Reading crash
- Red Cross continues to provide assistance to those displaced in Allentown apartment fire
- Dog breeder under investigation in Northampton County after SPCA finds 2 dead dogs on property, seizes 13 others
- Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular baker, coffee roaster planning new Lehigh County sweet spot
- Did Bryan Kohberger commit any crimes in Pa.? Local law enforcement officials speak with 69 News
- Native seeds and soil amendments to be applied on Blue Mountain for Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund Site Remediation
- 3 accused of kidnapping, killing man, dumping body off I-80 in Warren County, NJ
- 3 sent to hospital after head-on crash in Exeter Twp.