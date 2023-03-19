 Skip to main content
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS
EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, a gusty northwest wind,
and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread
with any potential fire starts afternoon across southeast
Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum
relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25
percent across the region. West to northwest winds will range from
12 to 20 mph with 25 to 35 mph gusts.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's
forestry or environmental protection website.

LVPC to review zoning for 240 apartments in Bethlehem, plans for two Lower Nazareth warehouses

4215 Lonat Drive in Lower Nazareth Township warehouse proposal
Another 240 apartments for South Bethlehem and two warehouses on Route 191 are up for review this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
 
Serfass Construction has proposed 240 apartments in a six-story building at 119 Technology Drive on four acres occupied by IQE Plc. The U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers is moving out of the Southside.
 
The address is obscure, but the site is just off the south end of the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge, which carries New Street across the Lehigh River. IQE is on the east side, with old Bethlehem Steel stacks in the background. On the west side of the bridge is Riverport, a condominium complex. Pedestrians on the bridge can see IQE's nitrogen tanks.
 
The land is zoned for industry, but that is not the best use now, according to a memo from Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning. She recommended a change to "Central Business" zoning, which allows for apartments. The Bethlehem Planning Commission backed that change, which will go before City Council.
 
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review the proposed zoning change at a committee meeting Tuesday and a full meeting Thursday.
 
Two warehouses proposed along Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township also face scrutiny. Route 191 goes by multiple names, starting in Bethlehem as Linden Street and becoming Nazareth Pike when it enters Bethlehem Township at Oakland Road. Both warehouses are proposed for land north of Route 22.
 
At 523 Nazareth Pike, Northampton Farms, an affliate of Jaindl Land Co., proposes a 450,000-square-foot building. That farmland is west of the road and just north of the intersection of Route 191 and Route 946 (Daniels Road), where traffic often backs up.
 
A 72,850-square-foot building is planned for 4215 Lonat Drive, a few hundred yards north toward Nazareth from the Jaindl site. That warehouse would be on farmland about a quarter mile east of Route 191.
 
According to an LVPC draft review, the two projects could add a total 923 vehicle trips per day to Route 191, with 317 of them by trucks.
 
The Comprehensive Planning Committee will review the three proposals at a virtual meeting at noon on Tuesday, March 21. The full commission will consider the proposals at a 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday, March 23. Agendas and links to the meetings are available at the commission's website.
 
The planning commission reviews big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has a professional staff and 37 volunteer commissioners, who are appointed from the two counties. 
 
The professional planners make recommendations, which are then considered by the appointed commissioners. Once the appointees have voted on the reviews, recommendations are sent to local municipalities.
 
The LVPC's role in reviewing the zoning change and the warehouse projects is advisory. Final decisions will be made by the City of Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth Township.
