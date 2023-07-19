MACUNGIE, Pa. – After taking its foot off the brakes in the first quarter, Mack Trucks’ results continued to accelerate in the second quarter of 2023.
Order intake increased, rising 25% above the previous years’ quarter to 5,104 while orders for the first six months of 2023 increased a robust 113% from 6,124 in 2022 to 13,037 in 2023.
The all-important delivery numbers also increased, rising 11% in the second quarter from 7,152 to 7,960, and rising 16% for the first half of the year from 13,670 to 15,918 units.
Orders for Mack's fully-electric trucks picked up in the first half of the year, rising 167% to 24 from 9 the previous year, but this lags far behind the results of its sister brands in the Volvo Group, Volvo and Renault Trucks, which had nearly 1,500 orders.
Mack Trucks’ market share in the quarter increased to 5.9% from 5.8% in the second quarter of 2022.
Another major event in the second quarter was the appointment of Stephen Roy as a new member of Volvo Group’s Executive Board and President of Mack Trucks. Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and was previously Head of Region North America for Volvo Construction Equipment. He took on his new position on June 1. He succeeded Martin Weissburg, who retired after a long and successful career in the Volvo Group.
Trucks’ Operating Results
The Volvo Group does not break out Mack Truck’s sales and other operating results in their quarterly reports. Their results are included in the worldwide Truck business segment. Other business segments in addition to Trucks are Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Financial Services.
In the second quarter of 2023, Volvo order intake for new trucks declined by 10% to 48,300 vehicles, which reflects more caution among customers and the company's caution in slotting orders.
Deliveries on the other hand, increased by 5% compared to the previous year and amounted to 63,800 trucks. The company attributes this to hard work across the whole value chain to handle continued supply disturbances.
Net sales in the truck business grew by 19%, with strong sales in almost all regions. The adjusted operating margin increased to 15.9%.
Volvo claimed that in the second quarter, truck fleet utilization in Europe and North America continued to be at a good level. In both regions, larger fleets continue their replacement cycles while smaller companies have become more cautious because of lower freight volumes and spot rates as well as softer used truck prices.
In South America, the market continued to cool off following the prebuy of Euro V trucks in 2022 ahead of the new Euro VI emission legislation introduced on January 1, 2023. The Indian market continued to increase, Volvo said, with the support of good economic activity and increased consumer spending. In China the total market started to rebound from low levels in March, and this development continued during the second quarter.
Corporate Operating results
In the second quarter of 2023, the Volvo Group continued to perform well, with continued growth and improved profitability. Net sales increased by 18% and the adjusted operating margin increased to 15.4% from 11.6% the previous year. The company claims that due to a strong commercial focus, it has been successful in improving margins while managing cost inflation and increased disturbances in the supply chain.
Volvo also noted that return on capital employed rose to 30.2% from 26.8% in the same quarter the prior year.
The Volvo Group said it had 105,196 employees as of June 30, 2023, including temporary employees and consultants, compared with 101,484 employees on June 30, 2022. The number of blue-collar employees increased by 1,274 and the number of white-collar employees increased by 2,438. According to Volvo, the increase in blue-collar employees is related to higher production levels and the increase in white-collar employees is related to higher development and transformational activities.
In a statement, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO, commented, “We are gradually entering into a more normalized demand situation with record strong profitability and high operational performance. At the same time, we continue to push innovation and investments to stay in the forefront of the transformation.”
Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions and fully-electric trucks. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, which is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.