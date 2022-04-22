 Skip to main content
Mack order intake down, as planned

Mack truck manufacturing plant in Lower Macungie
Mack

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – If you just looked at the reported numbers, you would think that Mack Trucks had a terrible first quarter of 2022. Order intake declined 85% to 2,031 from 13,588 in the first quarter of 2021.

However, Volvo Group, Mack’s parent company, said they meant to do that.

With transport activity across most regions at good levels, they said in their report for the first quarter of 2022, demand for trucks is high. The company has large order books and delivery times are long, and this has made it restrictive with order slotting, which affected order intake negatively.

On the other hand, truck deliveries remained stable, increasing 1% to 6,518 from 6,456 in first quarter 2021. Since sales are recorded upon delivery, Mack and the rest of Volvo’s truck operations actually showed a 31% increase compared to the previous year. Mack’s market share, though, decreased to 5.3% from 6.6%.

War in Ukraine impacts company

“Since the war in Ukraine started and sanctions were imposed,” said president and CEO Martin Lundstedt in a statement, “all sales, services and production in Russia have been suspended.”

He explained that Volvo Group has set aside potential expenses covering over 45% of the assets it holds in Russia in the first quarter which had a substantial negative impact on operating income.

Lundstedt continued, “The ongoing war is devastating for Ukraine and my thoughts go out to everyone who is suffering. We are doing what we can to support affected colleagues, families and communities. The Group and many individual employees have donated funds to the Red Cross and UNHCR. Furthermore, our colleagues in neighboring countries have teamed up with these organizations so that we can provide concrete local in-kind support that matches their needs.”

Volvo Group operating results

The company said economic activity continued to be good in the first quarter of 2022 with high transport volumes and good construction activity in most markets. It increased sales and improved profitability.

Net sales grew by 12% and the high business activity combined with a growing service contract portfolio resulted in continued good service growth, which was up by 19%. Adjusted operating income increased by 11.8%, the company claimed, and it achieved an adjusted operating margin of 12.0% despite a challenging supply chain situation.

The supply chain continued to be strained, the company said, which caused disturbances and stoppages in production. Despite these issues, total truck deliveries increased by 6% to 55,600 vehicles which is a record for a first quarter. Net sales grew by 31%. However, Volvo claims it had extra costs due to the supply chain disruptions as well as higher costs for material and has worked proactively with price management to mitigate them. The company expects that the inflationary pressure will continue, but despite these headwinds, its truck business achieved an adjusted operating margin of 12.5%.

On March 31, 2022, the Volvo Group had 99,346 employees, including temporary employees and consultants, compared with 95,850 employees on December 31, 2021. The number of blue-collar employees increased by 1,993 and the number of white-collar employees increased by 1,503.

Lundstedt looks ahead

“The whole organization is doing an impressive job in supplying our customers with vehicles and machines and supporting them with services” Lundstedt commented. “However, the situation in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other components remains unstable, characterized by disruptions, unpredictability and lack of freight capacity. We will therefore continue to have disruptions and stoppages both in the production of trucks and in other parts of the Group.”

Lundstedt believes the continued spread of COVID-19 particularly in China and the war in Ukraine are putting additional pressure on Volvo Group’s already strained supply chain and production system. “Amid this period of geopolitical turmoil and human suffering,” he said, “we are keeping up the speed in the transformation to more sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. It is clear that our customers and their customers are really beginning to push for a transition into electric vehicles and machines to decarbonize their value chains. This is a development that will only accelerate. We are maneuvering from a position of strength with a competitive electric offer already today. And we continue to accelerate our investments to roll out even more electric products and solutions in the near future.”

Mack Trucks is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.

