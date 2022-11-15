Mack parent company to help install charging stations for electric trucks

Mack Trucks wants to grow its electric vehicle sales, and a partnership announced Tuesday could help.
Mack's parent company, the Volvo Group, signed a letter of intent with Pilot Company to bring public charging stations for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to travel centers across North America.
The Volvo Group will help find the best locations, and Pilot will install the charging infrastructure at the chosen Pilot and Flying J centers, according to a news release Tuesday.
“Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation, and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we’re dedicated to helping bring about," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, in the statement.
Mack started serial production of its first fully electric Class 8 vehicle, the Mack LR Electric, at its Lehigh Valley facility in Lower Macungie Township last December.