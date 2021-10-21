Mack reports stellar results, predicts continued work stoppages

Mack Trucks was one of the brightest stars for parent company Volvo Group in the third quarter of 2021. The same goes for the first nine months of the year.
Often one of the smallest segments of Volvo Group, which is a worldwide industrial colossus headquartered in Sweden, Mack has carried a much larger load than its size would indicate thus far in 2021.
Mack's order intake in the third quarter was more than half that of its much larger Volvo Trucks sister and more than 25% of its orders from all the company's brands worldwide. The results were similar, but slightly smaller for the first nine months.
Percentagewise, Mack's delivery increases led the truck divisions for the quarter and the first nine months.
Mack accomplished this despite shortages and slow movement in the supply chain.
"During Q3 2021, demand for the Volvo Group's products and services was good in most markets around the world," Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group's president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "However, the quarter was affected by shortages of semiconductors, other components and freight capacity resulting in production disturbances and increased costs."
"On the truck side," he continued, "we see that customers need to both renew and expand their fleets. However, this is not fully reflected in our order intake, as we have been restrictive with order slotting due to our already large order books and long delivery times."
Operating results
Mack Truck's market share in the third quarter in the North American heavy-duty market increased to 7.4% from 7.0% the previous quarter, while Volvo Trucks market share decreased to 8.5% from 9.5%.
For the third quarter, Mack's order intake increased 181% to 13,583 from 4,840 in the third quarter of 2020. Order intake for the first nine months was 30,801, an increase of 167% from 11,557 orders in 2020.
Volvo Group's worldwide net order intake, which includes Mack's order intake, declined 11% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. Orders for the first nine months of 2021 increased 59% from 122,436 units to 194,540 units.
In the third quarter of 2021, deliveries of Mack Trucks increased 92% compared to 2020, up from 2,780 units to 5,349 units in 2021. Volvo Groups third quarter 2021 deliveries increased by 29% to 43,984 units from 37,709 units in 2020.
For all of Volvo Group's business units, sales increased 19% in the third quarter compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 25.2% from 2020, while nine months operating income increased 115%. Volvo Group adjusted operating margin was 11.0% in the third quarter compared to 9.4% the previous year and 11.5% compared to 7.3% for the first nine months of the year.
Looking ahead, Lundtstedt believes the situation in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other components will remain unstable, characterized by disruptions, unpredictability and a lack of freight capacity. The company will therefore continue to have disruptions and stoppages in the production of trucks and in other parts of the group.
Mack Truck is one of North America's largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, the company's trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.