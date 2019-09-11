Mack Trucks scheduling 2 down weeks, 2,400 Lehigh Valley employees to be affected

Due to market conditions Mack Trucks says it is scheduling two down weeks during the fourth quarter.

It will impact the Lehigh Valley's 2,400 employees but the timing has not been determined.

Spokesman Christopher Heffner tells 69 News the market is softening, and they "need to align production with demand."

Those in maintenance, receiving and off-line operations may continue to work. He said employees will return to their scheduled shifts following the down weeks.