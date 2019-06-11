Business

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

TATAMY, Pa. - Martin Guitar plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley.

Chris Martin IV, the company's CEO, said on a video posted on Facebook Martin Guitar has committed to buy 14 acres at the Charles Chrin Commerce Centre off Route 33. 

The company would build the new warehouse and distribution center on the property. Martin said the company is working to obtain permits and is "very close" to buying the property.

The project would be the biggest capital investment the company has ever made, Martin said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom