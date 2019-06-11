Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

TATAMY, Pa. - Martin Guitar plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley.

Chris Martin IV, the company's CEO, said on a video posted on Facebook Martin Guitar has committed to buy 14 acres at the Charles Chrin Commerce Centre off Route 33.

The company would build the new warehouse and distribution center on the property. Martin said the company is working to obtain permits and is "very close" to buying the property.

The project would be the biggest capital investment the company has ever made, Martin said.