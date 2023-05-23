Mid Penn Bancorp completes $44M acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp has completed its $43.7 million purchase of Brunswick Bancorp, expanding the company's presence in central New Jersey.
Mid Penn gains Brunswick Bank & Trust customers in Middlesex and Monmouth counties, according to a statement from the bank. With the merger complete, Mid Penn Bancorp, the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, now has assets of about $5 billion.
"As we introduce the Mid Penn brand of community banking into attractive new markets in New Jersey, we are committed to making this combination a positive one for all involved," Mid Penn Bancorp Chief Executive Officer and President Rory G. Ritrievi said in a statement.
Mid Penn retained Piper Sandler & Co. as its financial adviser on the deal, while Brunswick was advised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.
Shareholders of both companies approved the transaction between Mid Penn and Brunswick Bancorp.
Mid Penn Bancorp is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and operates in 17 counties in the Keystone State, including Bucks, Berks, Lehigh, Montgomery, Schuylkill and Montgomery.
Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol MPB. At 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, the share price was $22.73, up 61 cents. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $34.99 and as low as $18.25.