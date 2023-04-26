Mid Penn Bank cleared by regulators and shareholders to acquire Brunswick Bancorp

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Mid Penn Bancorp has received regulatory approval to move ahead with its purchase of Brunswick Bancorp, the two companies said in a statement Tuesday.
Mid Penn Bancorp, based in Harrisburg, said in December it would acquire Brunswick for cash and stock in a deal valued at the time at about $53.9 million. The acquisition will expand Mid Penn's presence in central New Jersey. Brunswick is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and has five offices.
Shareholders of both companies have also approved the transaction, according to the joint statement.
Mid Penn Chief Executive Officer and President Rory G. Ritrievi said the deal "supports our growth objectives, complements our franchise and propels long-term shareholder value."
After the transaction is complete, Mid Penn will have about $5 billion in assets. Completion of the deal is expected in the second quarter.
Mid Penn Bancorp is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services. Mid Penn has retail locations in 17 counties in Pennsylvania.
Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol MPB. At 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, shares were trading at $22.34.
