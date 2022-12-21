 Skip to main content
Mid Penn to buy Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9 million, expanding presence in central New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Mid Penn Bancorp. has agreed to buy Brunswick Bancorp for $53.9 million in cash and stock, expanding the Harrisburg-based bank's reach into central New Jersey.
 
Mid Penn will gain five financial centers by acquiring the New Brunswick-based company: four in Middlesex County and one in Monmouth County.
 
Brunswick shareholders have the option to receive 0.598 share of Mid Penn (valued at $30.95 on Monday, a day before the transaction was announced) per Brunswick share, or $18 in cash per share. Mid Penn said it will acquire 50% of Brunswick shares for cash and 50% for stock.
 
Central New Jersey is a "dynamic" market, Rory G. Ritrievi, Mid Penn's chairman, chief executive officer and president said in a statement. He said the deal will benefit Mid Penn and Brunswick, the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust.
 
"We look forward to providing the strength of our balance sheet and our own relationship-building expertise in enhancing and expanding upon their success," Ritrievi said.
 
Mid Penn provides "an excellent cultural fit," Brunswick Chief Executive Officer and President Nicholas A. Frungillo Jr. said in the statement. Customers will benefit from higher lending limits and "a sophisticated technology platform," he said.
 
Mid Penn is a larger financial institution and operates in 16 counties in Pennsylvania. The combined bank will have about $5 billion in assets. 
 
The banks expect the transaction to be complete in the second quarter of 2023. Brunswick Bank will be merged into Mid Penn Bank.
 
Mid Penn shares trade on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol MPB. They traded at $31.16 at 9:30 a.m. today. Brunswick shares are listed over the counter under the symbol BRBW. They last traded at $16.45.
 
