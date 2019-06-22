Money Matters: Are drug stores the best place for bargains?

Christie Hardcastle owns websites devoted to finding deals at drug chains like Walgreens and CVS, and she has some news that might surprise you.

"I actually can't remember the last time I paid for toothbrushes, or toothpaste or floss," said Hardcastle. "I routinely walk out with things that cost me absolutely nothing, and sometimes you can even come out ahead."

One thing that helps: coupons, many of which you can find yourself on the internet.

When it comes to other deals, no coupons are required. Sales are key to drugstore deals and so are loyalty programs and clearances. Combine those with coupons and you might get some things practically free.

Getting a great deal at drug stores does require a little work, some of which is done for you on websites like Hardcastle's wildforwags.com

If you get the system down, you can really clean up.