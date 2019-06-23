Money Matters: Credit repair lies

Pristine credit and a high credit score is necessary for a good deal when you borrow. It's also important when it comes to renting an apartment, getting insurance and sometimes even getting a job.

And that's why so many people go to credit repair agencies to get help fixing their credit.

But before you consider that, consider this: a lot of these companies use unfair tactics to fix your credit and separate you from your money.

For example, some credit repair agencies advise you to start a new credit file by getting a Tax-ID number: basically a Social Security number for businesses.

The problem with this trick? It's illegal.

Another common trick of the credit repair trade? Protesting all the bad marks on your credit history.

Whenever you protest something on your credit history, the credit reporting agency has to remove it while it's investigated.

Usually it takes about 30 days. So what a lot of these credit repair agencies will do is protest every bad mark on your credit history, get them all off your credit report for 30 days, and during that window, have you apply for new credit.

Sounds like a good plan. Only one problem. It's fraudulent.

Another common trick: charging up front to fix your credit. The law requires services to be performed before collecting a dime.

And a final trick: saying they can do things you can't. There's nothing anyone can do to improve your credit history that you can't do yourself.

Of course, not all of these companies are bad, but beware of any company that's promising you dramatic results or a quick fix.