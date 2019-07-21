Money Matters: Earning more on your savings
Nothing is more of a double-edged sword than interest rates. While they've risen recently, they're still historically low. Super for money borrowers, terrible for money savers.
Earning more on your savings isn't easy, and it isn't risk-free, but it is possible.
Here are some ideas:
First, shopping. Online rate searches make shopping for higher savings rates a breeze. But don't stop there. Because they're non-profit, credit unions often offer higher rates than big banks.
Then there's Wall Street. While investing in stocks obviously entails risk, there are plenty of stocks out there that are both decent dividend payers and decent investments. AT&T, for example, is paying more than 5 percent.
Wells Fargo isn't paying much on their savings accounts, but was recently paying their shareholders about 3 percent.
If individual stocks aren't your thing, that's OK. You can use mutual funds to buy into stocks for as little as $25 a month.
Next idea: Bonds. They're just I.O.U.s from corporations or government agencies, and you can use mutual funds to buy into those, just like you can with stocks. But remember that if interest rates go up, bond prices can go down.
An idea that's simpler to understand? Peer to peer lending at sites like Prosper or Lending Club. You loan money out to individuals and collect interest.
Finally, think outside the box. For example, real estate. Depending on where you live, you might be able to earn more as a landlord than you can at the bank, and maybe get some appreciation too.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Lehigh Valley Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away
- Lehigh Valley Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers
- Weather Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Berks Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy
- Lehigh Valley Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks - Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy
- Lehigh Valley - Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
- Poconos Coal - Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
- Lehigh Valley - Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Berks - Police seek help in solving theft of parrots from Oley dairy