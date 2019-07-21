Money Matters: Earning more on your savings

Nothing is more of a double-edged sword than interest rates. While they've risen recently, they're still historically low. Super for money borrowers, terrible for money savers.

Earning more on your savings isn't easy, and it isn't risk-free, but it is possible.

Here are some ideas:

First, shopping. Online rate searches make shopping for higher savings rates a breeze. But don't stop there. Because they're non-profit, credit unions often offer higher rates than big banks.

Then there's Wall Street. While investing in stocks obviously entails risk, there are plenty of stocks out there that are both decent dividend payers and decent investments. AT&T, for example, is paying more than 5 percent.

Wells Fargo isn't paying much on their savings accounts, but was recently paying their shareholders about 3 percent.

If individual stocks aren't your thing, that's OK. You can use mutual funds to buy into stocks for as little as $25 a month.

Next idea: Bonds. They're just I.O.U.s from corporations or government agencies, and you can use mutual funds to buy into those, just like you can with stocks. But remember that if interest rates go up, bond prices can go down.

An idea that's simpler to understand? Peer to peer lending at sites like Prosper or Lending Club. You loan money out to individuals and collect interest.

Finally, think outside the box. For example, real estate. Depending on where you live, you might be able to earn more as a landlord than you can at the bank, and maybe get some appreciation too.