Money Matters: Finding a work-from-home job
Karen Fishman has been working from home as a customer service rep for three years. She works shifts that fit her schedule and says it's a win-win for both her and the company.
"I don't have to get in my car. I don't have to think, 'Do I have gas?' I don't think, 'Am I going to be on time? How's the traffic?' I don't have to think of all these things that make you anxious in the morning typically. Plus I don't like mornings," said Fishman.
Of course, finding a legitimate work-from-home job is difficult because there are so many ripoffs out there.
There are, however, ways to find real opportunities.
First, some warnings:
Avoid any opportunity that requires you to pay big money upfront: the more they want, the more suspicious you should be.
Next, look for an established company, with specific contact info, not just a blind ad. Check every company with the BBB, and do a web search for reviews and complaints.
Finally, ask questions: work expectations, records you'll keep, how you'll be paid and how your performance will be measured.
So now you know what to look out for. But what about what to look for?
First, check your local employment office for telecommuting opportunities.
Next, if you have a special skill, such as teaching or audio transcription, register with a website that can get you that type of work.
Finally, use trusted sites to look for work, and avoid pop-up ads.
