Money Matters: Home staging

When you visit a store, the goods on display are arranged to make the best possible impression. When you're selling your house, the same rules apply.

"We just finished staging a condo last Friday that had been on the market nine months with no offers vacant. They had the first showing on Saturday and they had a full-price offer. And they wanted to buy everything inside of the condo," said professional home stager Sandra Holmes.

It's called staging: someone like Sandra Holmes does what it takes to make a house look its best: from clearing clutter to adding fancy furniture to a vacant house, even tiny touches can turn any house into a model home. The reason?

"Pricing will get you in the game, but staging's going to bring you the offers. The property's got to be priced right, but if people can't imagine moving in the home, then they move on," said Holmes.

Now, replacing your furniture, or adding furniture to your vacant house, may sound like an odd thing to do. But the instant your house is for sale, it's like any other product on the shelf: Fancy packaging will separate it from the competition.

Of course, hiring a professional means paying professional prices. But it doesn't have to cost that much.

"It can cost as little as no dollars for a little consultation, and I can help you do it on your own. Or up to as much as $5,000," said Holmes.

Bottom line? Making your home look its absolute best can mean thousands of extra dollars and a much faster sale. So think about staging your home or maybe hiring a pro to do it.