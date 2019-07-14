Money Matters: How not to borrow money

When it comes to almost anything there's a smart way to get it done and a not so smart way. And that's definitely true when it comes to borrowing money.

Here are some foolish ways to go about it.

First, payday loans. Specializing in customers who have few other options, they can charge 10-20 percent per month. Annualized rates can reach 300-400 percent.

Next, pawn shops. You give them something of value, they give you a loan and charge you 5-25 percent per month, depending on your state's laws.

Then we have cash advances from credit cards. You often pay an upfront fee, then pay up to 25 percent interest. And the interest clock starts ticking immediately.

Then there's "buy here, pay here" car lots. According to the Center for Responsible Lending, interest rates on these loans average 24 percent: 3 to 4 times the average rate for used car loans.

Finally, borrowing from friends or family. Sure, the rate might be right but this could ruin important relationships.