Money Matters: Mortgages

Of all the things you will shop for, a mortgage is probably the most important. If you pick the wrong rate, it could cost you for decades.

"It was a very scary process," said chiropractor and home buyer Charles Palminteri. "You hear horror stories about banks denying everyone and banks not giving out money. That's a little bit intimidating."

Like many people approaching their first mortgage, Palminteri found the entire process was a pain in the neck. But the right mortgage is every bit as important as the right house.

For example, say you borrow $300,000 on a 30-year mortgage. Lock in 4%, and over the next 30 years you'll pay $215,000 in interest. But lock in 5 percent, and the tab swells to $280,000. That's $65,000 more: enough to retire a year earlier.

So finding the right loan with the lowest rate is critical. Step one? Making sure your credit history is spotless.

"You want to make sure you keep that score as high as you possibly can. And you want to be able to keep your credit clean of any blemishes at least two years before searching for a house," said Tina Mulligan of themortgagefirm.com .

While you are doing what you can to improve your credit, start step 2: shop for a mortgage. The internet makes it easy to learn about and compare all types of loans from dozens of lenders.

Step 3: Choose three to five lenders and talk to each. Get estimates and compare both rates and fees. Once you've found the best deal, get pre-approved for a loan. That way when you see a deal, you are ready to pounce.

So before you look at house one, check your credit score, think about what kind of mortgage you want, shop them hard - then get pre-approved.