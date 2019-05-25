 Skip to main content
Money Matters: Selling your home

This is the time of year when the weather begins to change and many homeowners begin to think about changing houses.

"Do I have the right price? Well, I'd like to think that I have the right price. However, everybody's got an opinion about what something's worth," said homeseller William Dawson.

There are lots of factors that go into selling a home fast, from staging to curb appeal. But there's no question the most important is price.

What many sellers do is rely entirely on their agent. They can provide what's known as a Comparative Market Analysis. But that shouldn't be your only research.

Better idea? Listen to your agent, but take an additional step: Put on a buyer's hat and actually look at homes for sale in your neighborhood, as well as ones that recently sold. Learn the market and, if you can stay objective, you'll have a much better idea of what your home is really worth.

"I absolutely insist on them to pose as a buyer and look at things through a buyer's eyes and a buyer's perspective," said realtor Amber Taylor.

Something else important: Decide upfront how much and when to reduce the price if you're not getting immediate action. Bottom line? Many sellers set a price based on how much they paid for the house or how much they need out of the house.

Both these things are completely irrelevant. You want to know the price is right. Study the market yourself, talk to your pro, use whatever tools are available and have a back-up plan.

