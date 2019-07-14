Money Matters: Teaching teens about credit
According to a recent survey, teenagers will be responsible for about $75 billion of spending this year. And a lot of that money is being charged.
Alex Gobin, 18, carries his own credit card. It's something his parents encourage
"It does give you a life lesson because if you abuse it, it's a very painful lesson. And if you manage it, it can be a useful tool," said Andy Gobin, Alex's father.
But credit is a tool that needs practice. So if you're thinking about preparing your teens for plastic, here's how to go about it.
Start with the credit version of a learner's permit: a prepaid card. That gives them plastic experience with no credit risk.
Next step: A checking account, followed by a debit card.
When it's time for a credit card, make them an authorized user on your card. You can do this before they're 18. If you have good credit, this could help theirs. But remember, you're fully liable for their charges.
After they turn 18, they can get their own plastic. You can co-sign or become a joint applicant with them on a card.
Potential problem: if they pay late, your credit will suffer.
Another option is a secured card.
Lastly, when that credit starts accumulating, don't forget to show them how to track their credit history by pulling a free report at annualcreditreport.com.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Lehigh Valley SteelStacks climber in custody afer 21-hour standoff
- Lehigh Valley ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Updated Lehigh Valley Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
- Lehigh Valley Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- Berks Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley - Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- Berks - Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
- Updated News - Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights
- Pennsylvania - Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names
- Business - Money Matters: Teaching teens about credit