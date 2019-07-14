Money Matters: Teaching teens about credit

According to a recent survey, teenagers will be responsible for about $75 billion of spending this year. And a lot of that money is being charged.

Alex Gobin, 18, carries his own credit card. It's something his parents encourage

"It does give you a life lesson because if you abuse it, it's a very painful lesson. And if you manage it, it can be a useful tool," said Andy Gobin, Alex's father.

But credit is a tool that needs practice. So if you're thinking about preparing your teens for plastic, here's how to go about it.

Start with the credit version of a learner's permit: a prepaid card. That gives them plastic experience with no credit risk.

Next step: A checking account, followed by a debit card.

When it's time for a credit card, make them an authorized user on your card. You can do this before they're 18. If you have good credit, this could help theirs. But remember, you're fully liable for their charges.

After they turn 18, they can get their own plastic. You can co-sign or become a joint applicant with them on a card.

Potential problem: if they pay late, your credit will suffer.

Another option is a secured card.

Lastly, when that credit starts accumulating, don't forget to show them how to track their credit history by pulling a free report at annualcreditreport.com.