Money Matters: Vacationing with pets

When a family vacation includes a furry friend, there are a lot of things to think about, especially when it comes to air travel.

Air travel is tough these days, and not just for humans. Traveling with a pet can mean a separate set of headaches. If you're going to bring that pet on the plane with you, you might pay more than $100 per leg. They're also going to count that pet carrier as a carry-on bag. And finally, you might need certificates to prove your pet's health and vaccinations.

If you're checking them as baggage, prices can be as low as $75 each way and as high as $650 or more, depending on weight of the animal, the crate and the airline. If they're traveling alone? Pricing is based on the size, weight and distance. International rates and rules vary.

There is one way to get an animal on a flight for free: Prove they're an emotional support animal. There are tons of services providing certification. Since so many people were abusing this loophole, however, some airlines have clamped down or even stopped accepting them entirely.

Bottom line? When the fur flies, things can get complicated. Book early, sniff out the best deal and read the fine print.