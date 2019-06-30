Money Matters: Why your credit card is declined
Most of us have been there. You use a credit card to pay for something and it gets declined.
It used to be there was only one reason your credit card would get declined: because you overspent your limit.
These days, though, there are lots of reasons it could be declined and not all of them have to do with money.
First, unusual activity. Big purchases like electronics or jewelry, maybe multiple purchases can exceed a purchasing limit or cause a security decline.
Solution: know the card's daily spending limits and call your company before you buy big-ticket items.
Next, your personal information doesn't match. Enter the wrong zip code at the gas pump and your card will get declined.
Solution: keep info up to date, especially when you change addresses.
Also an issue: You've got a hold on the account.
Hotels and rental car companies often place a hold on credit cards, tying up part of your credit line for several days.
Solution: Ask how much the hold is and plan your card use around it, and always have a backup card if you can.
Another reason: International purchases. Charges from another country will often get declined, as a security precaution.
Solution: tell your card company when you'll be traveling or purchasing something overseas.
And finally, expired cards. Make sure your cards are current, especially if you don't use them much.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Western New Jersey New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
- Lehigh Valley ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer
- Berks Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash
- Berks Dog reported lost after deadly I-78 crash
- Lehigh Valley Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks - Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash
- Berks - Dog reported lost after deadly I-78 crash
- Lehigh Valley - Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
- Poconos Coal - Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania
- Berks - Stormy weather did not scare off Kutztown Festival goers