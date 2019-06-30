Money Matters: Why your credit card is declined

Most of us have been there. You use a credit card to pay for something and it gets declined.

It used to be there was only one reason your credit card would get declined: because you overspent your limit.

These days, though, there are lots of reasons it could be declined and not all of them have to do with money.

First, unusual activity. Big purchases like electronics or jewelry, maybe multiple purchases can exceed a purchasing limit or cause a security decline.

Solution: know the card's daily spending limits and call your company before you buy big-ticket items.

Next, your personal information doesn't match. Enter the wrong zip code at the gas pump and your card will get declined.

Solution: keep info up to date, especially when you change addresses.

Also an issue: You've got a hold on the account.

Hotels and rental car companies often place a hold on credit cards, tying up part of your credit line for several days.

Solution: Ask how much the hold is and plan your card use around it, and always have a backup card if you can.

Another reason: International purchases. Charges from another country will often get declined, as a security precaution.

Solution: tell your card company when you'll be traveling or purchasing something overseas.

And finally, expired cards. Make sure your cards are current, especially if you don't use them much.