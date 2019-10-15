You are the owner of this article.
How to create a home inventory in 6 steps

Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods and fires: Disasters strike all the time. But until one hits close to home, most people feel it could never happen to them.

Most of us have insurance to make us whole if the worst occurs. But if disaster strikes, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to remember everything you own. And unless you have accounted for all that stuff, you won’t get what you should from the insurance company.

So the key is to have a full inventory of your possessions: Here’s how to create one:

1. Pick your software and storage methods

Scribbling on a napkin or taking a few snapshots is OK, but many better options exist and cost nothing. Two such alternatives are:

  • Customizable spreadsheet: Vertex42.com offers a home inventory spreadsheet that you can use with Microsoft Excel, OpenOffice or Google Sheets. Store photos and receipts separately, online or in a paper folder. Vertex42.com suggests recording quick video clips of each room and storing them — along with your inventory and digital photos — on a flash drive.
  • What You Own: This program has a clean interface and is easy to use.

2. List your possessions

Tackle this project by concentrating on one room at a time. Write down the name of every object you own in the room, although you can group items of the same kind, such as kitchen utensils or books.

Make notes on objects’ condition, model and estimated value. Keep receipts if you have them.

3. Take photos and video

Use a digital camera or smartphone camera to photograph your property. Make a brief video of each room while narrating what is in it and how much things are worth.

Remember to open closets and drawers to show everything, and don’t forget to record storage and utility areas, including the basement, laundry room and tool shed.

4. Don’t forget important paperwork

Replacing records, financial and legal documents and identification can be a major hassle. So, take steps to preserve and protect such documents.

5. List valuables separately

Big-ticket items such as jewelry, collectibles and high-end electronics may require separate insurance, and you might want a separate section on the list for them. If you’re especially thorough anywhere, it should be here. Try to include:

  • Make
  • Model
  • Serial number
  • Purchase date and location
  • Multiple photographs

A great rule of thumb is that the more you paid, the more you document.

6. Keep copies away from home

Whatever your solution, remember you can’t store your inventory only on your computer’s hard drive. After all, your computer could be destroyed in a disaster.

The best option is to save your inventory to the cloud so you can access it anywhere. Do this by emailing it to yourself as an attachment or storing it in free cloud storage services.

Otherwise, print copies or copy your inventory to a digital storage device and stow it in a fireproof safe or in a safe-deposit box. Or swap lists with family and friends.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

·The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.  will welcome Panther Creek Pharmacy in Nesquehoning to Carbon County. The Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the pharmacy at 74 W. Catawissa Street.

ShopRite will open a full-service supermarket on Friday, Nov. 1, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting at the ShopRite of Stroudsburg in the Stroud Mall. 

Foundational Health, a holistic wellness center, opened in Bethlehem at 1403 Center Street.  Foundational Health oﬀers personalized nutritional coaching, weight loss plans, group coaching, infrared sauna with halo-therapy (salt therapy) and chromotherapy (color therapy).

Taco Bell to open at site of former Wind Gap Professional Center off Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

· Dr. Joseph Patruno named chief wellness officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network, to address and promote the well-being of healthcare professionals and caregivers at LVHN.

· Big Lots will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. It will celebrate the grand opening of five newly remodeled stores throughout the Allentown area.

· The Peppermint Stick Candy Store of Boyertown is opening a second location in the High Street Terminal on 300 E. High Street in Pottstown. The grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

· Madona Antiques Gallery will open in about a month at 283 Fifth Street in Whitehall Township. It will sell antique English, French and American furniture and lighting.

· Mealey's Furniture going out of business and closing all stores

· Green Earth Marketplace to celebrate renovations and new ownership with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:45 a.m. at 1328 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Lehigh Fine Foods to hold grand opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12-2 p.m. at 1301 Chestnut Street in Emmaus

· Grand View Health announces 5-year, $210M expansion plan. The most significant investment is the construction of a 5-floor expansion next to the Sellersville hospital, which will include a new emergency department and more.

· Roosevelt's 21st in Bethlehem to close on September 28

· 1847 Financial Lehigh Valley is hosting an Open House Celebration in recognition of the grand opening of their new space in Allentown. The event will take place on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at 1550 Pond Road Suite 140 in Allentown.

· CBRE has arranged a lease for Venture X, a workspace community for entrepreneurs and businesses, at Gateway at Greenway Park in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This will be Venture X’s first location in Pennsylvania. 

· A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for You've Got Maids and The Gathering Place at 351 W. Broad Street in Quakertown on Sept. 26 at noon.

· Fischer's Tuxedo is celebrating 100 years in Quakertown. A ribbon-cutting on their next 100 years is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at noon.

· Multisport Fitness will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at the gym, located at 2016 South Delaware Drive in Upper Mount Bethel.

· The Vibe: Connect and Thrive fitness studio had a grand opening Sunday, Sept. 8 at 202 S. 3rd Street, Suite C, in Hamburg. 

· Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley has relocated to 2132 South 12th Street, Suite 401, in Allentown.

· LVHN ExpressCare to open in Lehighton on Sept. 3. The urgent care facility at 363 North First Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Dog grooming service to open along North Sixth Street in Allentown

· NY Gyro opened their second location at 129 E. Third Street in Bethlehem.

