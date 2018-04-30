You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values ranging from 100 to 104 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and western Chester Counties
in Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will approach 100 degrees this
afternoon in the Reading and Allentown areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Social media is stunting millennials' financial growth

  • Updated
  • Comments
Social media is stunting millennials' financial growth

 

Money-wise, millennials have got it together, with one big caveat -- their use of social media and how it influences their spending.

The influence is actually stunting the financial growth of many young investors and savers, according to a study by Allianz Life Insurance Co.

But before we go negative, let's look at all the things millennials are doing right.

Finances by the numbers Millennials are positioning themselves to be in better financial shape than other generations:

Seventy-seven percent of millennials feel financially confident, compared to 64 percent of Gen Xers. Forty-eight percent of millennials with a 401(k) contribute 10 percent or more of their paycheck every month. Forty-one percent set aside money each month for savings. The median retirement savings for millennials is $35,000 -- equal to Gen Xers, who have less time than the younger generation to build a retirement nest egg.

Smart money managers Millennials are clever about saving for what they want. Seventy-one percent use financial tricks to meet financial goals. For example, the majority of millennials use different accounts to automatically save money for specific purposes, such as everyday expenses, a special trip or a particular loan.

Seventy percent of millennials use online apps or tools to help them manage money. And 40 percent say they work closely with a financial professional, compared with just 25 percent of Gen Xers.

These are all sound and good financial habits.

Negative influence of social media And now for millennials' financial vulnerability: social media. Fifty-five percent of millennials say they fear missing out and 57 percent have spent money they hadn't planned to spend because of what they see on social media feeds. Perhaps because of this fear of missing out (FOMO), half of millennials say they spend more money on going out than they do on their rent or mortgage.

Eighty-eight percent of millennials believe social media creates an environment in which users compare their wealth and lifestyles with others. (This compares with 71 percent of Gen Xers and 54 percent of baby boomers.) Sixty-one percent of millennials say they feel inadequate when they make these comparisons.

"Millennials are finding innovative ways to build their financial strength and are becoming more confident because of these actions," said Paul Kelash, vice president of consumer insights for Allianz Life. "But, more than any other generation, social media and the allure to spend beyond their means could have long-term negative effects on their finances if they're not careful."

Fear of investing Millennials also are influenced by what their parents experienced in the Great Recession.

Twenty-four percent of millennials saw their parents suffer a major financial setback during the recession of 2008-09. Possibly because of this, 57 percent say they are unlikely to ever invest in the stock market. And 65 percent are uncomfortable with too much debt because they saw their parents struggle with it.

"While it's promising that many millennials are working to avoid debt and build savings, seeing such a large number of them averse to investing is a concern," Kelash said. "A balanced approach to saving and investing is a strong recipe for a solid retirement and if they have worries, a financial professional can help them find the right balance."

For the uninitiated, here's Money Management 101 If you're just getting started on saving or trying to manage your money better, here are 10 tips.

Keep on saving. Millennials save more than older generations. Save for retirement, save for an emergency -- just keep saving. Don't shy away from investing. The Great Recession was bad, but don't let that scare you away from investing. Here's how to overcome fears of investing. Get sound advice. Find a trusted financial professional to help you weigh big financial decisions. Find more ways to save. One way easy way is to use your cellphone to get deals on in-store purchases. Also check out websites such as Coupons.com for deals. Break bad habits. Do you buy a $4 latte every day? Here's how to quit bad money habits. Choose the right retirement account. Confused by your options? Here are the basics of IRAs, 401(k)s and more. Set financial goals and hit them. Nail your retirement goals so you can rest easy and look forward to the years ahead. Get rid of debt. You're buried in it, here's how to dig out. Avoid costly money mistakes. Save thousands of dollars with these tips. Lastly, ease up on social media for a while. If something makes you feel bad, you do less of it. Simple as that. If it's a positive experience, then stay put, but keep an eye on your financial goals, too. More from Money Talks News:

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

· GEICO has opened an office in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2733 Papermill Road, Suite X3, in Spring Township. Office hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

