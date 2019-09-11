New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new business is Allentown is booming and so busy they're closing the doors early each night.
When you walk up to La Bicicleta Arepa Bar in Allentown the first thing you notice on the door is that no hours are listed. But if you're going to come for lunch you need to get to the South Eighth Street restaurant in a hurry.
The family run business opened six days ago. The specialty is Venezuelan cuisine.
Word has been spreading up and down Hamilton Street and on social media. Many are coming in for a hand-held meal called an arepa.
"An arepa is a corn meal based dough that we grill, and we can stuff it with anything you have. We have cold chicken salad with avocado, to hot pork, pulled beef, chicken," said Marilyn Seijas, with the restaurant.
You can then add rice, black beans, cheese, and sweet plantains to the mix. The food is popular with many people working across the street at ADP.
"It's a big thing, big difference from where we were in the Windsor part of Allentown. You were really getting in your car and going out for lunch. Walking options were few," said ADP worker George Torrella.
The family says they've been selling out of food and having to close early each night.
