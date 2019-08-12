NJ-based company uses old-school idea to tackle single use plastic problem

A New Jersey-based company is trying to tackle the single use plastic problem with an old-school idea, and they just started serving Pennsylvania.

Loop brings everyday products to your door in reusable containers.

Scot Case, an environmental consultant based in Reading, was intrigued.

"It allows people to be lazy environmentalists," Case said. "You open it up, use the product, when I'm finished - there's no more left - I put the empty container in a little box, and they return it."

After you send the products back, Loop prepares them for reuse. Loop will even recycle the tamper proof packaging.

"I don't even have to worry about how something gets recycled I just put it back in the container," Case said.

The only catch is there's a deposit for the packaging, but you get that money back when you return.

Currently, Loop has partnered with about 80 brands that range from hand soap to pancake mix.

"The Häagen-Dazs ice cream has been a huge hit," Case said.

The company says the net-positive environmental impact happens after three to five reuses.

"It's a problem that feels insurmountable to many people, they don't know where to get started, so loop gives them something tangible to participate in," said Heather Crawford, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce.

"It'll be pretty exciting to see what it looks like six months to a year from now," Case said.