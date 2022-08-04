Northampton County-based consulting company cutting 175 jobs

Conduit Global Inc., a Northampton County-based consulting company, is cutting 175 jobs, according to a posting from Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.
Conduit Global operates customer-service call centers, and employs more than 3,000 people in eight countries.
The department did not say exactly where jobs are being cut, but the state notice says cuts are in Lehigh County in two waves. The first wave was Wednesday, and the next will be Aug. 31. The cuts are part of a closing, according to the WARN notice.
Federal legislation requires WARN notices to provide warning of certain business closings and mass terminations.
The company's headquarters is at 3400 Bath Pike, just south of Route 22 and across from the Apple Tree Plaza shopping center, according to the state notice.
69 News has contacted Conduit Global for details.