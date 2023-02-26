 Skip to main content
Northampton County broadband-access study seeks input from residents, businesses

Northampton County is looking toward the future of the Internet across its 38 municipalities.
 
The county has contracted with a Virginia company to study broadband Internet access, from the southernmost tip of Lower Saucon Township up north to Portland, from the Delaware River to Walnutport. About 375,000 people live in the county, which covers 377 square miles.
 
Design Nine, based in Blacksburg, is surveying county residents and businesses, and analyzing the available service. Broadband refers to high-speed Internet access.
 
This is about more than playing games and tweeting. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure contends that having the best Internet access is essential for the economy and education.
 
"We know that access to affordable broadband will often be the difference between success and failure for our residents and businesses in the 21st Century economy," McClure said in a statement.
 
County officials estimated in 2022 that about 15% of the region did not have access to broadband.
 
The survey will run through April 17. It is available online.
 
"The study will serve as a detailed guide for engineering and communications construction firms that might be selected to design and construct" a network, according to a county statement.
 
In 2022, County Council approved spending of as much as $150,000 from federal Covid-19 relief funds for a broadband study.
 
Business survey
 
Residential survey
