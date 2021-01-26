Novartis delivers 2020 growth but fails to meet expectations

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

· ‌‌‌Historic Hotel Bethlehem General Manager Dennis J. Costello will retire at the end of January after a 15-year tenure.

· Altitude‌ ‌Marketing was‌ ‌named‌ ‌to the 2021 Chief Marketer 200 list (CM200), a spotlight on the best engagement and activation agencies in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Altitude was named to the list in the category of B2B Brand Engagement Agencies.

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township