NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east
central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Novartis delivers 2020 growth but fails to meet expectations

Novartis headquarters in Basel
--Andrew- from Flickr [CC BY]

BASEL, Switzerland – Most of what one reads today about pharmaceutical companies and their efforts to fight COVID-19 focuses on the development and distribution of vaccines.

That's not the case with Novartis, which has facilities in King of Prussia, Montgomery County, and Spring Township, Berks County. Acknowledging its weakness in vaccines, the company has instead concentrated its efforts in the coronavirus battle on the distribution of its therapeutic drugs.

For all the good the company is doing battling the pandemic, however, Wall Street focuses on meeting financial expectations. Because results did not meet analysts' consensus projections for 2020, and the 2021 outlook is modest, the company's stock was down 4% in mid-morning trading Tuesday.

In 2020, Novartis launched a not-for-profit portfolio of 15 medicines from the Sandoz Division for symptomatic treatment of COVID-19. The portfolio addresses urgent unmet needs and is sold at no profit to governments in up to 79 eligible low- and lower middle- income countries.

The company said it continues to work closely with third parties to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Novartis is also undertaking drug discovery efforts to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses. Two potential medicines, DFV890 and MAS825, are in early- stage development focused on the immune response.

In October, Novartis announced a collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop, manufacture and commercialize Molecular Partners' anti-COVID-19 DARPin program, potential medicines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

During the year, COVID-19 related lockdowns in several geographies negatively impacted business in certain therapeutic areas that typically involve patient visits, most notably in ophthalmology, dermatology and the Sandoz retail business. Novartis, however, said operations remain stable and cash collections continue to be according to normal trade terms, with days sales outstanding at normal levels.

The company said it believes it remains well positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support normal business activities. Drug development operations are continuing with manageable disruptions, with its range of digital technologies allowing Novartis to proactively manage clinical trials portfolio and rapidly mitigate any disruptions.

Operating results

Despite the analysts' verdict, Novartis' results were up in virtually all measurements in the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Net sales were $12.8 billion in the quarter and $48.7 billion for the year, mainly driven by Entresto, used for heart failure, Zolgensma, used to treat spinal muscular atrophy primarily in children, and Cosentyx, primarily used to treat plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Net income was $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter and $8.1 billion for the full year mainly driven by higher operating income and benefitting from lower taxes. Earnings per Share (EPS) was $3.55, an increase of 21% at constant currency (cc).

"Novartis delivered a solid performance in 2020 across our strategic priorities, despite the challenges of COVID-19," said Vas Narasimhan, the company's CEO. "Operationally, we grew sales and continued to improve core operating margins for innovative medicines.

"We advanced our next wave of medicines achieving a number of new approvals highlighted by Kesimpta in the U.S., Leqvio and Zolgensma in the EU and progressed our broad and deep mid-stage pipeline of first-in-class medicines."

Business unit results

In 2020, innovative medicines net sales were $39.0 billion, up 4%, with volume contributing 10 percentage points to growth, pricing a negative 3 percentage points and generic competition had a negative impact of 3 percentage points.

Pharmaceuticals BU grew 5%, driven by Entresto, Zolgensma, Cosentyx and Ilaris, used primarily to treat adult-onset Still's disease. Growth was partly offset by declines in Gilenya, used for flare-ups of MS, and COVID-19 impacted demand for Lucentis, used to treat macular degeneration and macular edema. Other ophthalmology products were also impacted by both COVID-19 and generic competition.

Oncology BU grew 3%, driven by Promacta/Revolade, Jakavi, Kisqali, Tafinlar + Mekinist and Piqray, partly offset by generic competition mainly on Afinitor and Exjade.

Sandoz net sales were $9.6 billion, flat compared to 2019, with volume growth of 2 percentage points, despite the negative impact of COVID-19, mainly on the retail business. Sales in Europe grew 2%, while sales in the U.S. declined 14%, due to the continued volume decline in oral solids including partnership terminations. Global sales of biopharmaceuticals grew 19% to $ 1.9 billion, driven by continued double-digit growth across all regions.

Regulatory approvals

In 2020, Novartis introduced treatments for hyperlipidemia and multiple sclerosis. The company received 26 approvals for new treatments as well as new indications for existing treatments in the U.S., the EU, Japan and China.

In addition, Novartis submitted regulatory filings for several major drugs, including Leqvio, Kesimpta and Entresto (HFpEF). Novartis has a pipeline that includes more than 40 assets in full development, including molecules that are being tested in more than one disease. The pipeline includes many near to mid-term catalysts that are expected to maintain innovation momentum.

Business reorganization

More than three years ago, Novartis started a digital transformation, extending from R&D efforts to next generation customer engagement. The company claims the digital strategy and its execution are well on track with a strong focus on scaling its efforts.

As a result, the company is bringing its digital function and Novartis Business Services together to build a new organization called Customer & Technology Solutions (CTS), effective Feb. 1. CTS aims to further improve internal and external customer experience.

Also, Novartis has issued what it said is the healthcare industry's first sustainability bond linked to access to medicines and committed to carbon neutral emissions by 2030. Significant improvements have been recognized by third party ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) rating agencies.

2021 outlook

"Looking ahead, we are confident that the progress we have made on our strategic priorities as a focused medicines company, will result in top and bottom- line growth through 2025," Narasimhan said."

Net sales are expected to grow low- to mid- single digit. From a divisional perspective, Novartis said it expects net sales performance in 2021 to be as follows: Innovative medicines are expected to grow mid- single digit; Sandoz is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year and core operating income is expected to grow mid- single digit.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

· ‌‌‌Historic Hotel Bethlehem General Manager Dennis J. Costello will retire at the end of January after a 15-year tenure.

· Altitude‌ ‌Marketing was‌ ‌named‌ ‌to the 2021 Chief Marketer 200 list (CM200), a spotlight on the best engagement and activation agencies in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Altitude was named to the list in the category of B2B Brand Engagement Agencies.

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township

