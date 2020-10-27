Novartis reports mixed results in 3rd quarter

Novartis, which has locations in King of Prussia, Montgomery County, and Spring Township, Berks County, has thus far chosen not to participate in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine or therapeutic. Those types of drugs are not in the company's wheelhouse.
That doesn't mean the coronavirus epidemic hasn't affected the company. It was a major reason that Novartis reported flat sales and modest declines in net income and EPS (earnings Per Share) in the third quarter.
The company said the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and is taking differing courses across the multitude of geographies that Novartis operates in. The company stated its primary concerns remain the health and safety of its associates and patients.
During the third quarter, overall market conditions have been recovering for Novartis, though COVID-19 continues to weigh on certain therapeutic areas, most notably in dermatology, ophthalmology and the Sandoz retail business. Operations remain stable and cash collections continue at normal levels.
Novartis said it remains well positioned to meet its ongoing financial obligations and has sufficient liquidity to support normal business activities. At present, drug development operations are continuing with manageable disruptions, and the company believes its range of digital technologies allows it to proactively manage its clinical trials portfolio and rapidly mitigate any disruptions.
Novartis said it continues to work closely with third parties to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, the company announced a collaboration with the African Union to facilitate the supply of COVID-19 related medicines – with a portfolio of 15 Novartis generic and over-the-counter medicines being offered at zero-profit to 55 African and 15 CARICOM eligible countries.
"Novartis continues to deliver solid performance with double digit increases in core operating income and expanding margins, despite the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare systems," said Vas Narasimhan, the company's CEO. "Our key growth drivers and launches are performing well."
Continuing operations results
Third-quarter net sales were $12.3 billion, up 1%, in the third quarter driven by volume growth of 7%, offset by price erosion of 4% and the negative impact from generic competition of 3%. Operating income was $2.4 billion, an increase of 2%, mainly due to lower spending, improved gross margin and gains on financial assets, partly offset by higher legal charges.
Net income was $1.9 billion, a decrease of 5%, as higher operating income was offset by a higher tax rate. EPS (earnings per share) was $0.85, down 6%, in line with net income. Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to $2.7 billion, a decrease of 32%, compared to $4.0 billion in the prior year quarter. This decrease was due to lower cash flows from operating activities, including higher payments related to legal settlements.
Innovative medicines net sales were $9.8 billion, up 2%, with volume contributing 9% to growth, pricing had a negative impact of 5% and generic competition had a negative impact of 3%, mainly due to AFINITOR and EXJADE.
Pharmaceuticals business unit sales grew 2% driven by strong growth from ENTRESTO, COSENTYX and ZOLGENSMA. Growth was partly offset by declines in established medicines and ophthalmology brands. Oncology business unit sales were broadly in line with prior year. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact dermatology and ophthalmology.
Sandoz net sales were $2.4 billion, a decrease of 2%, with a volume decline of 1% impacted by ongoing disruptions due to COVID-19, which limited patient access to treatments for our retail business. There was a negative price effect of 2%, despite the benefit from off-contract sales and favorable revenue deduction adjustments. The decline was partly offset by global sales of Biopharmaceuticals, growing 13%, with strong growth across all regions.
Key innovation milestones
KESIMPTA was approved and launched in the U.S. for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. PIQRAY received European Community approval for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. LEQIVO (Inclisiran) received positive CHMP opinion for hypercholesterolemia/mixed dyslipidemia. ADAKVEO received positive CHMP (committee for medicinal [products) opinion for prevention of vaso-occlusive crises in sickle cell disease.
2020 outlook
"The strength of Novartis' underlying operations enables us to upgrade our full-year 2020 core operating income guidance," Narasimhan said. "We are excited about the progress of our pipeline including the recent U.S. approval of KESIMPTA for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. We continue to integrate ESG (environmental, social and corporate guidance) across all our operations, with commitments to ambitious climate and access to medicines targets, as we strive for more sustained impact on our journey to become an ESG leader."
Novartis said it expects net sales to grow mid-single digit along with sales of innovative medicines, while Sandoz is projected to grow broadly in line with the prior year, decreased from low-single digit. Core operating income is expected to grow low-double digit to mid-teens.