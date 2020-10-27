Novartis reports mixed results in 3rd quarter

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Dunkin' opens new location at 4098 Bath Pike in Hanover Township, near Bethlehem. Ribbon-cutting set for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

.Lafayette College names Krishna Memani as chief investment officer

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township