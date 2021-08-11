Online sales continue to grow for Giant Company parent

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, the second quarter of 2021 was mostly negative when compared to earlier results. Net sales, however, increased, especially online sales, but operating income declined.
The company found nothing of note to report about Giant, specifically, but did point out that 86 new click-and-collect locations were added in the United States. Also, after a successful pilot program, Ahold Delhaize said that its U.S. businesses will scale up the use of artificial intelligence-enabled "exosuits" to reduce fatigue and improve safety for employees in distribution centers.
In addition, the company noted that it remains on schedule to achieve 65% self-distribution in the U.S. supply chain by year-end and 85% by 2022.
"During the quarter, associates in all our brands and businesses continued to work tirelessly in a rapidly shifting environment, marked by the gradual reopening of the economies across our markets," Frans Muller, the president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said in a prepared statement. "We are aware of the recent increases in infection rates in many of our markets and will continue to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the U.S. and provide help and assistance in all our communities. We remain on track to deliver on our pledge to contribute €20 million in charitable donations, spread evenly between the U.S. and Europe, during 2021.
"This is part of our broader spending for COVID-19-related care, which amounted to €84 million in the quarter," Muller continued.
He also said that food-at-home demand remained very resilient and many of the habits formed by consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 are proving sticky, aided by initiatives to improve the company's omnichannel offerings for consumers.
"Our investments in our online proposition continue to serve us well," Muller noted. "In quarter two, net consumer online sales continued to grow, coming on top of the very robust growth profile from the same quarter last year. Our 'Save for Our Customers' program remains on track to produce savings of more than €750 million in 2021 and we continue to execute against our initiatives aimed at becoming a more efficient company beyond 2021."
U.S. highlights
In the U.S., net sales increased 2.7% at constant exchange rates (CER) and declined 6.2% at actual exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline declined 1.5%, as they were unfavorably impacted by significant consumer stock-up activity related to COVID-19 in 2020, when comparable sales excluding gasoline grew 20.6% in the second quarter.
The company said brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion. In the second quarter, online sales in the U.S. were up 61.0% CER, driven by continued expansion of click-and-collect facilities and the FreshDirect acquisition.
Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating margin in the U.S. was 5.0%, down 1.1% from the prior year at constant exchange rates, as the prior year period benefited from higher operating leverage due to higher sales trends related to COVID-19 and, to a smaller extent, continued costs related to COVID-19.
Group highlights
Group net sales were €18.6 billion, up 3.0% CER, impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rate, acquisitions, a rebound in gasoline sales, and flat comparable sales growth excluding gasoline. Comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately 0.3 % from unfavorable calendar shifts in 2021.
In quarter two, group net consumer online sales grew 35.8% CER, aided by the FreshDirect acquisition. In the second quarter, group underlying operating margin was 4.5%, down 0.8% from the prior year at constant exchange rates, as margins faced unusually high levels in the prior year due to COVID-19.
Operating income from continuing operations was €551 million, down 20.6% in the quarter. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.52 and diluted non-GAAP EPS was €0.53, down 17.5% compared to last year's record second-quarter results.
Ahold Delhaize also announced a 2021 interim dividend of €0.43 compared to the 2020 interim dividend of €0.50, in line with the company's dividend policy, which is equal to 40% of the year-to-date underlying income per share from continuing operations.
Outlook
"While COVID-19 continues to create significant uncertainty for the remainder of 2021," Muller stated, "our results in Q2 provide management the confidence to once again raise the underlying EPS growth outlook for 2021, and to raise the underlying operating margin outlook for 2021."
In 2021, the group underlying operating margin outlook has been raised to approximately 4.3%, versus at least 4.0% previously, reflecting the strong margin performance over the first half of the year. The underlying EPS guidance has been raised and is now expected to grow in the high-teen range relative to 2019 earnings, versus low- to mid-teen growth reported previously.
Capital expenditure is expected to be around €2.2 billion and reflects the company's higher investments in digital and omnichannel capabilities and for improvements related to recent mergers and acquisitions. In addition, Ahold Delhaize expects to grow the full-year 2021 dividend year-over-year.