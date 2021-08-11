Online sales continue to grow for Giant Company parent

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL DELAWARE

KENT

IN NORTHERN DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE

IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND

CAROLINE              KENT                  QUEEN ANNE'S
TALBOT

IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

MERCER

IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

HUNTERDON             WARREN

IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

CAMDEN                CUMBERLAND            GLOUCESTER
SALEM

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

CARBON                MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BUCKS                 CHESTER               DELAWARE
MONTGOMERY            PHILADELPHIA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN,
CAMDEN, CENTREVILLE, CHERRY HILL, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD,
DOVER, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, GLASSBORO,
JIM THORPE, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, NORRISTOWN, PENNSVILLE,
PHILADELPHIA, READING, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER,
AND WILMINGTON.

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 106. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 105 possible.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In
Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester,
Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday evening
through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity
should be Thursday, but hot and humid conditions will continue
through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low 70s will
not provide much relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 106. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 105 possible.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In
Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester,
Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday evening
through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity
should be Thursday, but hot and humid conditions will continue
through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low 70s will
not provide much relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Online sales continue to grow for Giant Company parent

  • Updated
  • Comments
Giant grocery store in Muhlenberg Township
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, the second quarter of 2021 was mostly negative when compared to earlier results. Net sales, however, increased, especially online sales, but operating income declined.

The company found nothing of note to report about Giant, specifically, but did point out that 86 new click-and-collect locations were added in the United States. Also, after a successful pilot program, Ahold Delhaize said that its U.S. businesses will scale up the use of artificial intelligence-enabled "exosuits" to reduce fatigue and improve safety for employees in distribution centers.

In addition, the company noted that it remains on schedule to achieve 65% self-distribution in the U.S. supply chain by year-end and 85% by 2022.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

"During the quarter, associates in all our brands and businesses continued to work tirelessly in a rapidly shifting environment, marked by the gradual reopening of the economies across our markets," Frans Muller, the president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said in a prepared statement. "We are aware of the recent increases in infection rates in many of our markets and will continue to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the U.S. and provide help and assistance in all our communities. We remain on track to deliver on our pledge to contribute €20 million in charitable donations, spread evenly between the U.S. and Europe, during 2021.

"This is part of our broader spending for COVID-19-related care, which amounted to €84 million in the quarter," Muller continued.

He also said that food-at-home demand remained very resilient and many of the habits formed by consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 are proving sticky, aided by initiatives to improve the company's omnichannel offerings for consumers.

"Our investments in our online proposition continue to serve us well," Muller noted. "In quarter two, net consumer online sales continued to grow, coming on top of the very robust growth profile from the same quarter last year. Our 'Save for Our Customers' program remains on track to produce savings of more than €750 million in 2021 and we continue to execute against our initiatives aimed at becoming a more efficient company beyond 2021."

U.S. highlights

In the U.S., net sales increased 2.7% at constant exchange rates (CER) and declined 6.2% at actual exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline declined 1.5%, as they were unfavorably impacted by significant consumer stock-up activity related to COVID-19 in 2020, when comparable sales excluding gasoline grew 20.6% in the second quarter.

The company said brand performance continued to be led by Food Lion. In the second quarter, online sales in the U.S. were up 61.0% CER, driven by continued expansion of click-and-collect facilities and the FreshDirect acquisition.

Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating margin in the U.S. was 5.0%, down 1.1% from the prior year at constant exchange rates, as the prior year period benefited from higher operating leverage due to higher sales trends related to COVID-19 and, to a smaller extent, continued costs related to COVID-19.

Group highlights

Group net sales were €18.6 billion, up 3.0% CER, impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rate, acquisitions, a rebound in gasoline sales, and flat comparable sales growth excluding gasoline. Comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately 0.3 % from unfavorable calendar shifts in 2021.

In quarter two, group net consumer online sales grew 35.8% CER, aided by the FreshDirect acquisition. In the second quarter, group underlying operating margin was 4.5%, down 0.8% from the prior year at constant exchange rates, as margins faced unusually high levels in the prior year due to COVID-19.

Operating income from continuing operations was €551 million, down 20.6% in the quarter. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) was €0.52 and diluted non-GAAP EPS was €0.53, down 17.5% compared to last year's record second-quarter results.

Ahold Delhaize also announced a 2021 interim dividend of €0.43 compared to the 2020 interim dividend of €0.50, in line with the company's dividend policy, which is equal to 40% of the year-to-date underlying income per share from continuing operations.

Outlook

"While COVID-19 continues to create significant uncertainty for the remainder of 2021," Muller stated, "our results in Q2 provide management the confidence to once again raise the underlying EPS growth outlook for 2021, and to raise the underlying operating margin outlook for 2021."

In 2021, the group underlying operating margin outlook has been raised to approximately 4.3%, versus at least 4.0% previously, reflecting the strong margin performance over the first half of the year. The underlying EPS guidance has been raised and is now expected to grow in the high-teen range relative to 2019 earnings, versus low- to mid-teen growth reported previously.

Capital expenditure is expected to be around €2.2 billion and reflects the company's higher investments in digital and omnichannel capabilities and for improvements related to recent mergers and acquisitions. In addition, Ahold Delhaize expects to grow the full-year 2021 dividend year-over-year.

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National