Online shopping continues with Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone, now, shoppers can participate in Cyber Monday.

Many retailers have already been offering online deals due to the pandemic, but Monday does offer a number of holiday discounts.

Walmart is just one retailer that has adapted to the pandemic for online sales. Customers there can find deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping holiday wish lists.

There are also a number of contact-less shopping options with shipping and pick-up options.

Authorities have also said to make sure your guard is up as you shop for those deals. They say if something seems too good to be true, it probably is, so double-check all your options.

Never transfer funds to a website or online seller that's unfamiliar, unless it's through an authorized website, like PayPal.

Also, make sure you're using a secure network while you shop, so hackers can't access your information.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

· Dunkin' opens new location at 4098 Bath Pike in Hanover Township, near Bethlehem. Ribbon-cutting set for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

.Lafayette College names Krishna Memani as chief investment officer

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township

· Mack Trucks announced that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations. 

· East Penn Manufacturing says it ranks in Pennsylvania’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020 by Forbes and Statista. This new recognition takes the place of the discontinued America’s Best Large Employers recognition that the company was previously ranked in for the last two years.

· Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corp., joins St. Luke's University Health Network Board of Trustees

· Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

