Online shopping continues with Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have come and gone, now, shoppers can participate in Cyber Monday.
Many retailers have already been offering online deals due to the pandemic, but Monday does offer a number of holiday discounts.
Walmart is just one retailer that has adapted to the pandemic for online sales. Customers there can find deals on thousands of gifts and great brands topping holiday wish lists.
There are also a number of contact-less shopping options with shipping and pick-up options.
Authorities have also said to make sure your guard is up as you shop for those deals. They say if something seems too good to be true, it probably is, so double-check all your options.
Never transfer funds to a website or online seller that's unfamiliar, unless it's through an authorized website, like PayPal.
Also, make sure you're using a secure network while you shop, so hackers can't access your information.