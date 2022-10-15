Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township
The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. The plant in St. Lawrence County, near the U.S. border with Canada, will be operating in 2026 or 2027, the company said in a statement.
Air Products is promoting the use of hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in transportation and heavy industry. Read more.
***
CHICK-FIL-A: 6379 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township
The existing restaurant has won approval for a 300-square-foot addition. The fast-food chain plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.
There will also be some changes to parking, lighting and landscaping associated with the addition. Get the full story.
***
MID PENN BANK: 3900 Hamilton Blvd., South Whitehall Township
The Harrisburg-based bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley. The South Whitehall office is in the Shops at 3900 Hamilton Center, which is also home to Bixler's Jewelers, Barre3 Studio and Talbot's.
Mid Penn Bank has retail locations in 16 Pennsylvania counties. Get the details.
***
POPEYES: 701 N. 19th St., Allentown
The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new fast-food outlet at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.
The commission raised issues about the building's layout, truck traffic and sight lines on the street. Planners asked the developer to review comments and revise the proposal.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen serves New Orleans-style fried chicken. Read more.
***
STAR CRETE/MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING: 3311 Farmersville Road, Bethlehem Township
The former concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building.
A 45,048-square-foot two-story building has been proposed for the land.
Bethlehem Township is reviewing the plan for the 5-acre site. Get the full story.
***
SUPERSETS GYM: South Mall, Allentown
The local gym business will open its third location in south Allentown, with no opening date set yet. SuperSets has leased 19,000 square feet at the South Mall.
The first SuperSets is at 2450 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and a second is on its way at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township.
The goal of SuperSets, founded by Ed Frack, is to help clients "Get the Body You Deserve." Get the details.
***
VERSANT: 3452 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township
The jewelry boutique will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square. He will remain active in the Werkheiser's Jewelers business but plans for a semi-retirement after decades of working with precious metals and gems.
No final closing date has been set for Versant, which is having a going-out-of-business sale. The store operates out of an 18th Century farmhouse. The building is also for sale. Read more.
***
DSW: 1101 Woodland Road, Wyomissing
The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing. DSW, which stands for Designer Shoe Warehouse, sells footwear for men, women, and children, along with accessories.
DSW operates more than 500 stores in the U.S. and is part of Designer Brands, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DBI.
***
READING EXTREME BOXING CLUB: Berkshire Mall, Wyomissing
Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. Melendez said his goal is to teach kids discipline through boxing.
"I believe boxing pretty much saved my life and I'd like it do to the same for others," Melendez said. Boxing can get kids off the streets and build their self-confidence, he said. Read more.
***
FRACKVILLE NAPA AUTO PARTS: 208 S. Green St., Frackville
The auto parts store has held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association.
During the celebration, the store collected food and cash for the Frackville Food Pantry.
NAPA stands for the National Automotive Parts Association, which was founded in 1925. Today, there are more than 6,000 NAPA stores in the U.S.
***
FYZICAL THERAPY & BALANCE CENTERS: 1544 Route 61 South, Cressona Mall, North Manheim Township
The new physical therapy center has marked a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.
Fyzical was founded in 2012 and has more than 470 centers across 45 states.
***
PDC MACHINES: 1875 Stout Drive, Warminster
The maker of hydrogen compressors showed off a new plant in Lower Salford this week. PDC's equipment is used in hydrogen fueling stations to refuel cars, trucks, delivery vehicles, forklifts and more.
Mateen Afzal, president of the family-owned business, said the new plant provides another 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Get the full story.
***
AMWELL VALLEY SELF STORAGE: 470 N.J. Route 31, Ringoes
The 265-unit storage business has been acquired by Maya Capital Partners. The real estate investment firm, based in New York City, will operate the Hunterdon County location and others recently acquired under the Drive-Up Storage brand.
"We find that self storage is uniquely positioned to outperform in times of volatility and distress," Samir Mistry, co-founder of Maya Capital Partners, said in a statement.
***
NORWESCAP: 350 Marshall St., Phillipsburg
The not-for-profit group is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap will renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.
Norwescap was founded in 1965 to help low-income people in Hunterdon, Warren and Sussex counties. Its focus is early education, along with job training and a food bank. Get the details.
***