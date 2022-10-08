 Skip to main content
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

Lastick Funiture and Floor Coverings in Pottstown
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

THE 330 THRIFT: 1421 Center St., Bethlehem

The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.

Owner Michele Jurkowski carries men's and women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and accessories. She said buying second-hand items is good for the environment and saves people money. Even though she sells used items, some are like new and still have store tags on them.

***

ARTSQUEST: Between Second and Third streets, South Bethlehem

Bethlehem City Council approved a "certificate of appropriateness" for ArtsQuest's new cultural center this week. 

The new five-story building will take the place of the Banana Factory, and cover 73,458 square feet.

The $22.1 million project required a certificate, known as a COA, because it is in a historic district. Get the full story.

***

BOYD THEATER SITE: 30 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

Developer Plamen "Rocco" Ayvazov and Don Wenner of DLP Capital broke ground this week on their $55 million development at the site of the old Boyd Theater. 

Their six-story building will contain more than 200 apartments, 10 Airbnb rooms and amenities for residents. There will be two storefronts, and the plan is to complete the development in 18 months. Read more.

***

MUSSEL POLYMERS: Ben Franklin Technology Center, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem

The company that uses a synthetic version of a substance from shellfish said this week that it may be able to help ease dental pain. Mussel Polymers, named for the creature that can adhere to wet surfaces, said its proprietary poly (catechol-styrene) molecule can help calcium phosphate bond to teeth, easing pain. 

Mussel Polymers said it is in talks with dental companies about bringing the technology to the market. Find out more.

***

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES: 2685 Opus Way, Bethlehem Township

The maker of medical diagnostic kits showed off its "factory of the future" this week. The 139,000-square-foot building off Brodhead Road will, when at full operation, have the capacity to produce more than 100 million tests annually.

OraSure, based in Bethlehem, makes the InteliSwab home COVID-19 test and the OraQuick home test for HIV. 

During an opening ceremony, OraSure Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner said home testing for illness will gain in popularity. Get the full story.

***

PROLOGIS INC.: Developer for 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township

The warehouse giant got bigger this week as Prologis completed its acquisition of Duke Realty Corp. 

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. chose Prologis earlier this year to develop part of its former headquarters. Prologis plans to put three warehouses covering 2.61 million square feet total at the Upper Macungie site. Read more.

***

Berks O&C

FASTBRIDGE FIBER: 15 N. 6th St., Reading

The fiber-optic company said it has started building a network that will serve Berks County customers with high-speed Internet. 

Work has begun in Spring and Lower Heidelberg townships. FastBridge's website will show when service is available in the county. Find out more.

***

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: 77 E. King St., Shippensburg

The parent company of Orrstown Bank will close five locations in Franklin, Lancaster and Cumberland counties. 

Orrstown operates in Pennsylvania, including in Berks County, and in Maryland. Orrstown Bank has closed or announced plans to close 16 branches or 43% of its network since the end of 2019. Get the full story.

***

STITCH FIX: Mohnton Mills, Shillington and Mohnton

Stitch Fix is closing two Berks County sewing businesses and cutting 56 jobs by the end of this year. San Francisco-based Stitch Fix is trying to become profitable after losing $96 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The online fashion retailer bought the Berks operations in 2017. Employees will receive severance pay, extended health benefits and assistance in finding new jobs. Read more.

***

WELLS FARGO: 26 S. Fourth St., Hamburg

The South Fourth Street branch closed Sept. 21 as part of the industry move toward digital banking. Hamburg customers can find a Wells Fargo branch 12 miles away at Fairgrounds Square in Muhlenberg Township. Find out more.

***

Southeastern PA O&C

LASTICK FURNITURE & FLOOR COVERING: 269 E. High St., Pottstown

The furniture store will be closing after almost 50 years of serving customers throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.

Owners Jerry Lastick and Marsha Petnick, his sister, said they plan to retire. Their parents, Eli and Sonia Lastick, founded the business with Jerry in 1973, and Marsha and her husband Martin joined them in 1979.

A liquidation sale started Thursday. Get the full story.

***

WELLS FARGO: 400 Old York Road, Jenkintown

The bank branch closed Sept. 21 as part of a national trend toward closing offices and adding digital-banking services. 

Customers of the former Jenkintown branch will find a Wells Fargo office a mile away in Abington.

***

Poconos Coal O&C

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS: 378 Pottsville Saint Clair Highway, East Norwegian Township

The New Jersey-based submarine-sandwich chain held a grand opening Wednesday. Jersey Mike's, founded in 1956, now has more than 2,000 locations operating or under development.

The chain says it serves "A Sub Above" because of its fresh ingredients and sauce, which is a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Read more.

***

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh.

- B. Braun bought Starboard Medical's Clif-FIX line of devices that secure catheters for an undisclosed price.

- The Lowhill Township Planning Commission denied a plan for a warehouse at 7503 Kernsville Road, saying it would change the character of the rural township.

- Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt in Forks Township closed its doors after 10 years.

- Khanisa's Pudding Bar held a grand opening at its new Downtown Allentown Market location after having moved from Easton.

- Mussel Polymers Inc. says its glue for bonding carbon and synthetic fibers is a big step toward creating lighter and stronger fiber-reinforced materials.

- Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea in the Shops at Bethlehem (the Giant shopping center on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem Township, on the border with the City of Bethlehem) will open in late November or early December. 

- The former Rosanna's Restaurant in Bethlehem, which closed in February, will reopen as a deli and bar called Rosa's Corner.

- Victaulic has expanded in Tennessee with the acquisition of Tennessee Metal Fabricating, price not disclosed.

- The old Forks Diner will be serving auto-repair customers by early spring of 2023 with a six-bay garage known as Wrenchtec.

- Lehigh County-based Shift4 Payments stepped in to help the owners of Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown finally open their doors.

- Mid Penn Bank opened a new, bigger location in Blue Bell.

- Balloon Junction held a grand opening in Pottsville for its store offering custom balloon creations.

- Rentschler's Ice Cream has reopened just a few doors down from its former location in Ringtown after it was destroyed by a fire in February.

- Mill Street Aesthetics, a day spa and skincare boutique, held a grand opening in Belvidere, New Jersey.

- Provident Financial Services agreed to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in a stock deal valued at $1.3 billion, creating a bank that will hold 4% of the deposits in New Jersey.

