Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
THE 330 THRIFT: 1421 Center St., Bethlehem
The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
Owner Michele Jurkowski carries men's and women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and accessories. She said buying second-hand items is good for the environment and saves people money. Even though she sells used items, some are like new and still have store tags on them.
***
ARTSQUEST: Between Second and Third streets, South Bethlehem
Bethlehem City Council approved a "certificate of appropriateness" for ArtsQuest's new cultural center this week.
The new five-story building will take the place of the Banana Factory, and cover 73,458 square feet.
The $22.1 million project required a certificate, known as a COA, because it is in a historic district. Get the full story.
***
BOYD THEATER SITE: 30 W. Broad St., Bethlehem
Developer Plamen "Rocco" Ayvazov and Don Wenner of DLP Capital broke ground this week on their $55 million development at the site of the old Boyd Theater.
Their six-story building will contain more than 200 apartments, 10 Airbnb rooms and amenities for residents. There will be two storefronts, and the plan is to complete the development in 18 months. Read more.
***
MUSSEL POLYMERS: Ben Franklin Technology Center, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem
The company that uses a synthetic version of a substance from shellfish said this week that it may be able to help ease dental pain. Mussel Polymers, named for the creature that can adhere to wet surfaces, said its proprietary poly (catechol-styrene) molecule can help calcium phosphate bond to teeth, easing pain.
Mussel Polymers said it is in talks with dental companies about bringing the technology to the market. Find out more.
***
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES: 2685 Opus Way, Bethlehem Township
The maker of medical diagnostic kits showed off its "factory of the future" this week. The 139,000-square-foot building off Brodhead Road will, when at full operation, have the capacity to produce more than 100 million tests annually.
OraSure, based in Bethlehem, makes the InteliSwab home COVID-19 test and the OraQuick home test for HIV.
During an opening ceremony, OraSure Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner said home testing for illness will gain in popularity. Get the full story.
***
PROLOGIS INC.: Developer for 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township
The warehouse giant got bigger this week as Prologis completed its acquisition of Duke Realty Corp.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. chose Prologis earlier this year to develop part of its former headquarters. Prologis plans to put three warehouses covering 2.61 million square feet total at the Upper Macungie site. Read more.
***
FASTBRIDGE FIBER: 15 N. 6th St., Reading
The fiber-optic company said it has started building a network that will serve Berks County customers with high-speed Internet.
Work has begun in Spring and Lower Heidelberg townships. FastBridge's website will show when service is available in the county. Find out more.
***
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: 77 E. King St., Shippensburg
The parent company of Orrstown Bank will close five locations in Franklin, Lancaster and Cumberland counties.
Orrstown operates in Pennsylvania, including in Berks County, and in Maryland. Orrstown Bank has closed or announced plans to close 16 branches or 43% of its network since the end of 2019. Get the full story.
***
STITCH FIX: Mohnton Mills, Shillington and Mohnton
Stitch Fix is closing two Berks County sewing businesses and cutting 56 jobs by the end of this year. San Francisco-based Stitch Fix is trying to become profitable after losing $96 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The online fashion retailer bought the Berks operations in 2017. Employees will receive severance pay, extended health benefits and assistance in finding new jobs. Read more.
***
WELLS FARGO: 26 S. Fourth St., Hamburg
The South Fourth Street branch closed Sept. 21 as part of the industry move toward digital banking. Hamburg customers can find a Wells Fargo branch 12 miles away at Fairgrounds Square in Muhlenberg Township. Find out more.
***
LASTICK FURNITURE & FLOOR COVERING: 269 E. High St., Pottstown
The furniture store will be closing after almost 50 years of serving customers throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.
Owners Jerry Lastick and Marsha Petnick, his sister, said they plan to retire. Their parents, Eli and Sonia Lastick, founded the business with Jerry in 1973, and Marsha and her husband Martin joined them in 1979.
A liquidation sale started Thursday. Get the full story.
***
WELLS FARGO: 400 Old York Road, Jenkintown
The bank branch closed Sept. 21 as part of a national trend toward closing offices and adding digital-banking services.
Customers of the former Jenkintown branch will find a Wells Fargo office a mile away in Abington.
***
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS: 378 Pottsville Saint Clair Highway, East Norwegian Township
The New Jersey-based submarine-sandwich chain held a grand opening Wednesday. Jersey Mike's, founded in 1956, now has more than 2,000 locations operating or under development.
The chain says it serves "A Sub Above" because of its fresh ingredients and sauce, which is a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Read more.
***