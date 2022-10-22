 Skip to main content
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

Freeman Jewelers store in Palmer Park Mall
Photo: Freeman Jewelers

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

CRG SERVICES MANAGEMENT WAREHOUSES: 905 Pennsylvania Ave., Plainfield Township

The traffic study for two proposed warehouses was challenged during a township planning commission meeting, with congestion on Route 512 the main issue.

CRG plans two big-box buildings, one covering 786,000 square feet and the other about 296,000 square feet. The total square footage would be 1.1 million, or about 25 acres. The developers say the two buildings would create 500 to 600 jobs. Read the full story.

***

FIAMMA ITALIAN GRILL: 2118 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem

The restaurant's remodeling is moving ahead, according to Fiamma's Facebook page. New equipment will arrive next month, and then some paperwork will be required before reopening.

The Italian restaurant has been closed for close to nine months after a fire caused damage to the building. Fiamma is looking to hire staff for various positions.

***

FREEMAN JEWELERS: Palmer Park Mall, Palmer Township

The 114-year-old family business has moved, but within the Palmer Park Mall. The full-service jeweler is now just inside the main entrance in a spot vacated by Victoria's Secret.

Freeman now has more backroom space to operate, owner Ed Siegfried said. The location has an updated look but with some old-time touches, including chandeliers, a visual reference to the original Freeman store in downtown Allentown.

Freeman sells and buys jewelry, deals in estate jewelry and offers repairs and cleanings, along with help in designing a unique piece. The store also sells Add-A-Pearl items. Find out more.

***

HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS: Upper Macungie Township

Upper Macungie Township, with an estimated population of 25,000, may have a lot more residents in its future. The planning commission has 476 housing units under review in three developments.

The biggest is called Sunset Orchards, with 216 proposed homes at Schantz and Ruppsville roads. Trexler Pointe is a proposal for 128 townhouses off Route 100, near Weilers and Schafer Run roads, and Twin Ponds seeks to put 132 apartments in 22 buildings at 8739 Hamilton Blvd. Read more.

***

LEHIGH HVAC: 80 Savercool Ave., Pen Argyl

Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen and brother-in-law Waqas Ahmad started their business in New York before moving it to the Lehigh Valley, where it operated in rented space in Easton.

The new location, the former site of Tru-Colors Restoration, has office and warehouse space. The purchase price was not disclosed. Lehigh Financial Group of Allentown arranged financing for the deal. The business provides heating and air-conditioning services. Get the full story.

***

SPOT AND TANGO: 7520 Morris Court, Upper Macungie Township

The new pet food plant in Lehigh County builds on the region's strength in making pet food. New York-based Spot and Tango opened a new plant covering 66,000 square feet to make its all natural pet food that is sold directly to consumers.

Spot and Tango will make its UnKibble dry food at the new plant. It received $500,000 in state incentives to operate locally, and the company invested $20 million in the operation. The pet food maker will employ about 100 people, reaching peak employment within three years. Read more.

***

Berks O&C

KIMBERTON WHOLE FOODS: 810 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing

The grocery store plans to open Monday, Oct. 31, and hold a grand opening weekend Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, with giveaways and promotions.

Terry and Pat Brett founded what became Kimberton in 1986 at a farm in Chester County. The company focuses on local produce.

"Kimberton Whole Foods sells truly local products from farms we know and trust, with whom we've developed relationships over the past 30 years," Terry Brett said on the company's website. Find out more.

***

SUPPORTIVE CONCEPTS: 3929 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township

An adult day care center is proposed for a former office building next to what used to be the Promenade at Exeter Plaza, now vacant property owned by the township.

The proposal would not require any construction or development of the land, but the change of use requires planning commission approval. Township supervisors will make the final decision on the plan. Read the full story.

***

Southeastern PA O&C

HV BANCORP: 2005 S. Easton Road, Doylestown

HV Bancorp, the parent company of Huntington Valley Bank, will become part of Citizens Financial Services Inc. in a transaction valued at $67.4 million. For Citizens Financial, parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, the acquisition expands its presence in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties, south Jersey and Delaware.

The combined company will have about $2.78 billion in assets. Get more details.

***

SAINT ROCCO'S TREATS: 6026 Easton Road, Plumstead Township

Two brothers who lost college internships during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 turned their free time into a business.

Kolby and Kaleb Rush founded Saint Rocco's Treats, which makes all-natural, human-grade dog treats. Saint Rocco is the patron saint of dogs.

The brothers saw a need for high-quality dog treats, tested recipes and gave away free samples. Now they have a bricks-and-mortar location and they sell products at their Plumstead Township location, online and through stores. Find out more.

***

Western NJ O&C

CANNABIS BUSINESS DISCUSSIONS: Frenchtown Elementary School, 902 Harrison St., Frenchtown

The little borough along the Delaware River in Hunterdon County is meeting today to discuss the future of marijuana businesses in town. Recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, and the borough wants to set guidelines before cannabis businesses open.

Frenchtown's cannabis committee is holding a public meeting today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the borough's elementary school, and a second meeting will be held Tuesday from p.m. to 9 p.m., also at the elementary school. Read more.

***

