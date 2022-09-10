Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street
The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works.
"The market has helped us launch a recognizable brand name," according to Batch's Facebook page. "Stay tuned for exciting announcements coming very soon!" the creamery posted.
Meanwhile, Khanisa's Pudding Bar is leaving its location on Northampton Street in Easton to operate at the Downtown Allentown Market. The ownership has complained about conditions at its building, and the city's response. Mayor Sal Panto has said the city has limited input into disputes between owners and tenants.
Khanisa's will open Oct. 1 at its new Allentown location. Even while closed in Easton, Khanisa's has operated online and through agreements with other businesses.
***
BRASS RAIL: Formerly 3015 Lehigh St., Allentown
The restaurant that contends it introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown closed its south Allentown location earlier this year, but it made a comeback at the Great Allentown Fair.
That brief appearance may be the end of the business after 91 years, but fans who got what could be their last 'Rail sandwich said they hope for a permanent return.
A Royal Farms convenience store will take the place of the Brass Rail's Lehigh Street location. The Hamilton Street location of the restaurant closed in 2001. The Sorrentino family operated the business from the beginning. Read more.
***
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE: 7720 Main St., Upper Macungie Township
The restaurant won approval from the township board of supervisors for a liquor license. Cracker Barrel will sell packaged beer and wine at the Fogelsville restaurant. Get the full story.
***
DENNY'S BARBERING: 1518 W. Broad St., Bethlehem
Denny the Barber has put down the blade after 43 years at the business he and his wife Colleen built from the ground up in west Bethlehem.
"No more Denny the barber. I'm Denny now," Denny Roebuck said as friends gathered to wish him well in retirement.
"It was our plan, and the plan went how it was supposed to," Colleen Roebuck said.
"I'm 65. It's time to go. Time to enjoy it," Denny Roebuck said. See the full story.
***
EVONIK: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township
The German specialty-chemical company is expanding its operations at the former headquarters of Air Products and Chemicals.
Evonik plans to expand in Upper Macungie and bring research work to the Lehigh Valley. The expansion is a step toward making the local site a central research and laboratory location in the Northeastern U.S.
Evonik employs about 300 people in the area, and the expansion will bring in another 50 jobs, just to start. Read more.
***
GREYSTONE CAPITAL INC. PROPOSED INDUSTRIAL BUILDING: 1493 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township
Lou Pektor's proposed 185,000-square-foot industrial building on 15 acres at the southeast corner of Van Buren and Newlins Mill roads ran into opposition from a group of residents led by Timothy Fisher, an attorney.
That led to arguments at a Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, resulting in township attorney Charles Bruno telling Fisher, witness Gerry Genrich and Marc Kaplin, representing Pektor, to get to the point, ask a question or stop talking.
Kaplin did get in the point that nobody owns a view of a property unless they own the property.
The fourth hearing on the Pektor building will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Get the full story.
***
MEGABUS: 325 Hamilton St., Allentown
Megabus and Fullington Trailways are expanding services for bus riders with new routes from Allentown to Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and other cities.
Buses will depart from the Allentown terminal at 325 Hamilton St. Read more.
***
MILLIPORESIGMA DISTRIBUTION CENTER: 7034 Ambassador Drive, Upper Macungie Township
The proposed 154,000-square-foot warehouse, next to the existing operations of the company, won approvals and deferrals from the township board of supervisors last week.
A project engineer for MilliporeSigma, which is owned by Merck, said the new building will not create traffic or noise problems. See the full story.
***
MI PUEBLITO GRILL: 2203 31st St. SW, Allentown
The restaurant will close Sept. 25 after serving Mexican food in south Allentown for five years. No specific reason was given for the closing on the business's Facebook page.
"We hope to see each and everyone one of you before we close our doors," Mi Pueblito posted on social media. The restaurant was known for tacos and nachos. Read more.
***
MS. VELVET'S CAFÉ: 239 N. Fourth St., Allentown
Carlos Marrero has opened the café in memory of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2017.
The restaurant has breakfast and lunch options, and promises fast service. Breakfast choices start at $2 for a roll or bagel, up to $6 for a spinach egg-white omelet, and lunches run from $6 to $9.
Marrero said opening the restaurant has been a dream of his for more than 20 years.
"This situation is bittersweet, because it feels good that I have my own," he said. "It just hurts that I don't have her here to celebrate it." Get all the details.
***
NATIONAL FOOTWEAR WORK & SAFETY SHOE CENTER: 4719 W. Tilghman St. (near Planet Fitness), Allentown Towne Center, South Whitehall Township
The 43-year-old family-owned shoe store has moved to larger quarters in the Allentown Towne Center, just across the street from its old location.
National Footwear Work & Safety Shoe Center carries high-grade footwear from logger boots to safety sneakers, with brands such as Reebok, Carolina, Rockport, Keen, Timberland and more.
National Footwear is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are subject to change. The store is closed on Sundays.
***
PISCITELLO HOME CENTER: 2300 Wood Ave., Wilson Borough
Lisa and Dave Colver have acquired the home-center business near the 25th Street intersection. Dave Colver, a former Palmer Township supervisor who has spent a career in construction, and his wife Lisa are updating the business with new signs, computer systems, interior layout and a social media presence.
Piscitello will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Read more.
***
UPS STORE: 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township
Krunal "Ken" and Priya Patel plan to open a UPS Store within a few months at the Shepherd's Corner strip mall. Patel's store will cover 1,500 square feet and provide shipping, shredding, printing, fax, passport photographs and notary services, along with mailboxes for individuals and businesses.
Lehigh Financial Group LLC arranged a Small Business Administration loan for the store, according to Jeff Barber, president of Lehigh Financial. Get all the details.
***
CADILLAC PUB: 24 E. Main St., Fleetwood
The new bar and grill reflects on the borough's auto-body making history. The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday, and its décor includes mementoes from when General Motors Co. made bodies for Cadillac Fleetwoods and other vehicles.
The pub is at the site of the former Klinger's of Fleetwood, which closed last year. Read more.
***
BETTER ON THE BONE: 434 E. High St., Pottstown
The new butcher shop posted on social media Wednesday that is has closed because charges made by a point-of-sale equipment company drained its account.
Point-of-sale systems are the modern equivalent of cash registers, accepting payment via credit and debit cards, and other formats.
The shop started serving customers in July and was planning on holding a grand opening, but that is off for now.
"... we simply just don't have the money to open up," according to Better on the Bone's social media post. Get all the details.
***
BUCKS COUNTY WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY: 1275 Almshouse Road, Warrington
The authority called off what would have been one of the biggest deals in Bucks County history last week. The authority board had agreed to a year of exclusive talks with Essential Utilities Inc. to sell its sewer operations for $1.1 billion, turning over the public function to a for-profit company.
Residents complained, and on Tuesday, the authority board reversed its decision. Essential Utilities conceded Wednesday that the deal was off, but warned of how government-controlled authorities sometimes suffer from lack of deferred maintenance. Read more.
***
FILM STUDIO: Tamaqua
A man who proposed a film studio in Reading, Berks County, said Tamaqua is the new planned location.
Robert Morgalo said Tamaqua has made a commitment to support his project.
Morgalo said negotiations to purchase a former mining property are proceeding. Find out more.
***