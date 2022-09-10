 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

  • 0
Better On The Bone Butcher Shop Pottstown
Photo: Better on the Bone / Facebook

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works.

"The market has helped us launch a recognizable brand name," according to Batch's Facebook page. "Stay tuned for exciting announcements coming very soon!" the creamery posted.

Meanwhile, Khanisa's Pudding Bar is leaving its location on Northampton Street in Easton to operate at the Downtown Allentown Market. The ownership has complained about conditions at its building, and the city's response. Mayor Sal Panto has said the city has limited input into disputes between owners and tenants.

Khanisa's will open Oct. 1 at its new Allentown location. Even while closed in Easton, Khanisa's has operated online and through agreements with other businesses. 

***

BRASS RAIL: Formerly 3015 Lehigh St., Allentown

The restaurant that contends it introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown closed its south Allentown location earlier this year, but it made a comeback at the Great Allentown Fair.

That brief appearance may be the end of the business after 91 years, but fans who got what could be their last 'Rail sandwich said they hope for a permanent return.

A Royal Farms convenience store will take the place of the Brass Rail's Lehigh Street location. The Hamilton Street location of the restaurant closed in 2001. The Sorrentino family operated the business from the beginning. Read more.

***

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE: 7720 Main St., Upper Macungie Township

The restaurant won approval from the township board of supervisors for a liquor license. Cracker Barrel will sell packaged beer and wine at the Fogelsville restaurant. Get the full story.

***

DENNY'S BARBERING: 1518 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

Denny the Barber has put down the blade after 43 years at the business he and his wife Colleen built from the ground up in west Bethlehem.

"No more Denny the barber. I'm Denny now," Denny Roebuck said as friends gathered to wish him well in retirement.

"It was our plan, and the plan went how it was supposed to," Colleen Roebuck said.

"I'm 65. It's time to go. Time to enjoy it," Denny Roebuck said. See the full story.

***

EVONIK: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township

The German specialty-chemical company is expanding its operations at the former headquarters of Air Products and Chemicals.

Evonik plans to expand in Upper Macungie and bring research work to the Lehigh Valley. The expansion is a step toward making the local site a central research and laboratory location in the Northeastern U.S.

Evonik employs about 300 people in the area, and the expansion will bring in another 50 jobs, just to start. Read more.

***

GREYSTONE CAPITAL INC. PROPOSED INDUSTRIAL BUILDING: 1493 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township

Lou Pektor's proposed 185,000-square-foot industrial building on 15 acres at the southeast corner of Van Buren and Newlins Mill roads ran into opposition from a group of residents led by Timothy Fisher, an attorney.

That led to arguments at a Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, resulting in township attorney Charles Bruno telling Fisher, witness Gerry Genrich and Marc Kaplin, representing Pektor, to get to the point, ask a question or stop talking.

Kaplin did get in the point that nobody owns a view of a property unless they own the property.

The fourth hearing on the Pektor building will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Get the full story.

***

MEGABUS: 325 Hamilton St., Allentown

Megabus and Fullington Trailways are expanding services for bus riders with new routes from Allentown to Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and other cities.

Buses will depart from the Allentown terminal at 325 Hamilton St. Read more.

***

MILLIPORESIGMA DISTRIBUTION CENTER: 7034 Ambassador Drive, Upper Macungie Township

The proposed 154,000-square-foot warehouse, next to the existing operations of the company, won approvals and deferrals from the township board of supervisors last week.

A project engineer for MilliporeSigma, which is owned by Merck, said the new building will not create traffic or noise problems. See the full story.

***

MI PUEBLITO GRILL: 2203 31st St. SW, Allentown

The restaurant will close Sept. 25 after serving Mexican food in south Allentown for five years. No specific reason was given for the closing on the business's Facebook page.

"We hope to see each and everyone one of you before we close our doors," Mi Pueblito posted on social media. The restaurant was known for tacos and nachos. Read more.

***

MS. VELVET'S CAFÉ: 239 N. Fourth St., Allentown

Carlos Marrero has opened the café in memory of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2017.

The restaurant has breakfast and lunch options, and promises fast service. Breakfast choices start at $2 for a roll or bagel, up to $6 for a spinach egg-white omelet, and lunches run from $6 to $9.

Marrero said opening the restaurant has been a dream of his for more than 20 years.

"This situation is bittersweet, because it feels good that I have my own," he said. "It just hurts that I don't have her here to celebrate it." Get all the details.

***

NATIONAL FOOTWEAR WORK & SAFETY SHOE CENTER: 4719 W. Tilghman St. (near Planet Fitness), Allentown Towne Center, South Whitehall Township

The 43-year-old family-owned shoe store has moved to larger quarters in the Allentown Towne Center, just across the street from its old location.

National Footwear Work & Safety Shoe Center carries high-grade footwear from logger boots to safety sneakers, with brands such as Reebok, Carolina, Rockport, Keen, Timberland and more.

National Footwear is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are subject to change. The store is closed on Sundays.

***

PISCITELLO HOME CENTER: 2300 Wood Ave., Wilson Borough

Lisa and Dave Colver have acquired the home-center business near the 25th Street intersection. Dave Colver, a former Palmer Township supervisor who has spent a career in construction, and his wife Lisa are updating the business with new signs, computer systems, interior layout and a social media presence.

Piscitello will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Read more.

***

UPS STORE: 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township

Krunal "Ken" and Priya Patel plan to open a UPS Store within a few months at the Shepherd's Corner strip mall. Patel's store will cover 1,500 square feet and provide shipping, shredding, printing, fax, passport photographs and notary services, along with mailboxes for individuals and businesses.

Lehigh Financial Group LLC arranged a Small Business Administration loan for the store, according to Jeff Barber, president of Lehigh Financial. Get all the details.

***

Berks O&C

CADILLAC PUB: 24 E. Main St., Fleetwood

The new bar and grill reflects on the borough's auto-body making history. The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday, and its décor includes mementoes from when General Motors Co. made bodies for Cadillac Fleetwoods and other vehicles.

The pub is at the site of the former Klinger's of Fleetwood, which closed last year. Read more.

***

Southeastern PA O&C

BETTER ON THE BONE: 434 E. High St., Pottstown

The new butcher shop posted on social media Wednesday that is has closed because charges made by a point-of-sale equipment company drained its account.

Point-of-sale systems are the modern equivalent of cash registers, accepting payment via credit and debit cards, and other formats.

The shop started serving customers in July and was planning on holding a grand opening, but that is off for now.

"... we simply just don't have the money to open up," according to Better on the Bone's social media post. Get all the details.

***

BUCKS COUNTY WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY: 1275 Almshouse Road, Warrington

The authority called off what would have been one of the biggest deals in Bucks County history last week. The authority board had agreed to a year of exclusive talks with Essential Utilities Inc. to sell its sewer operations for $1.1 billion, turning over the public function to a for-profit company.

Residents complained, and on Tuesday, the authority board reversed its decision. Essential Utilities conceded Wednesday that the deal was off, but warned of how government-controlled authorities sometimes suffer from lack of deferred maintenance. Read more.

***

Poconos Coal O&C

FILM STUDIO: Tamaqua

A man who proposed a film studio in Reading, Berks County, said Tamaqua is the new planned location.

Robert Morgalo said Tamaqua has made a commitment to support his project.

Morgalo said negotiations to purchase a former mining property are proceeding. Find out more.

***

Popular in the Community

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- The Cadillac Pub opens where Klingers used to be at 24 E. Main Street in Fleetwood

- II-VI Inc. (pronounced "two-six") will become Coherent Corp., taking on the name of a company it recently acquired.

- ABEC, a company that provides services and products to the pharmaceutical industry, with headquarters in Northampton County, will invest in a new disposable-container facility in North Carolina.

- A new Lehigh Valley Martial Arts center will hold a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a ribbon-cutting shortly afterward.

- Bethlehem Township's planning commission has approved an Amazon parking lot with 248 spaces at Brodhead and Mowrer roads.

- The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board rejected variance requests that would have allowed multifamily homes to go up on the Southside properties at 508-512 Selfridge St.

- Northampton County Council voted 1-8 against a tax break for development of a proposed warehouse at the Dixie Cup building on South 25 Street in Wilson Borough.

- The former Valley Farm Market, now known as Gerrity's Valley Farm Market, will take on a new name as of Oct. 14: Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer.

- Hamsa Exoticz is already open at the Lehigh Valley Mall, but it will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 with the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce.

- A new Home Depot will open a 136,048-square-foot building on about 21 acres of vacant land just off Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

- Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting received approval from the Bethlehem Planning Commission to put up a six-story building with 55 apartments and retail space on the first floor at 128 E. Third St.

- The old Allen Organ showroom building on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township will come down and about 100 total apartment units will go up.

- Reading Hospitality's Catering by DoubleTree will handle food at events at Reading Country Club, after Exeter Township supervisors approved a new agreement.

- Natural healing is the goal at Reike Balance, which will open Sept. 9. on Reading Avenue in West Reading.

- The Pocono Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening at the Bartonsville branch of Farmhouse Cafe.

- The reopening date for the historic Frenchtown Inn building overlooking the Delaware River in New Jersey remains unclear. 

- River Paws, a pet-supply store, is across Race Street from the Frenchtown Pharmacy.

- The planned reopening date of Aug. 13 for Toby's Cup was pushed back after ownership said a dispute about the occupancy of a home on the hot dog stand's property delayed the reopening.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National