Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown
The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can finance the conversion.
The authority bought the property in April for $400,000, and hopes to deter downtown blight and provide affordable housing at the site.
The first floor would be a community space, with some offices, and the second floor could become apartments.
The plan could cost as much as $2 million, and the authority is looking into grants or other funding for the old toy factory. Get the full story.
***
ANGRY JACK’S: Outlets at Wind Creek, Bethlehem
Angry Jack's has opened at the Outlets at Wind Creek, between the casino and the event center.
The new business has 10 axe-throwing lanes and provides coaching. The business runs corporate and private events, fundraisers and leagues.
Bring-your-own food, beer, seltzers and wine are permitted at the Bethlehem location, but no hard liquor.
***
CONCANNON MILLER: 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Hanover Township
The venerable Lehigh Valley accounting firm will have a new name as of Nov. 1, when it becomes part of CliftonLawsonAllen, also known as CLA. Concannon Miller shareholder Andrea Brady said the move will help the local firm grow.
Concannon Miller has offices in the Lehigh Valley and in St. Petersburg, Florida. Those offices will operate under the CLA name. CLA is based in Minnesota and is the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. Read more.
***
GREYSTONE CAPITAL/LOU PEKTOR APARTMENTS: 1493 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township
Developer Lou Pektor's proposal for an industrial building in Palmer Township may turn into an apartment complex. Pektor and the board of supervisors discussed zoning changes Tuesday that would allow for a residential use of the property.
Pektor and neighbors said they would prefer apartments to an industrial operation, but the developer's team asked that the review process be expedited, not help up for years. Pektor's proposal will be discussed again in January. Get all the details.
***
KEYSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE: 4095 Chestnut St., Emmaus
The commercial and residential property-management company has opened a new office in Emmaus, carrying discount home-improvement supplies.
Keystone will also open a property-management branch at the Chestnut Street location. The Lehigh Valley company screens tenants, collects rent and maintains properties, among other services.
***
MISSION AUTISM CLINICS: 1510 Valley Center Parkway, Hanover Township, and 7350 Tilghman St., Upper Macungie Township
The therapy provider for children and young adults is adding two clinics in the Lehigh Valley, after opening a Bethlehem location in July.
Commercial real estate firm NAI Summit's Sarah Finney Miller negotiated the three leases for Mission Autism, which will also add a clinic in Harrisburg for a total of 10 in Pennsylvania.
Mission Autism's therapy is designed to improve skills, treat problem behavior and help children with autism learn to navigate in the world around them.
***
RIVER HILL ESTATES: Farmersville Road, Bethlehem Township
Kay Builders' River Hill Estates, a 29-acre development of 44 single-family houses and 36 multi-family units, was approved Monday by the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners.
The developer said the new housing will have no effect on stormwater issues on the nearby Birchwood area. Read the full story.
***
SO FRESH N SO CLEAN: 750 S. 25th St., Palmer Township
The new laundromat held a grand opening last month. So Fresh N So Clean also provides washing and folding. Its hours, as posted on social media, are 6 a.m. until midnight.
***
ULINE: 8449 Congdon Hill Drive, Lower Macungie Township
The distribution company has added about 1 million square feet to its warehouse empire. The Lower Macungie site is Uline's first outside of the Midwest.
The company sells shipping and packing supplies, and carries about 40,000 different items. Uline is looking to hire at the new warehouse, which will support its Allentown operation. Read more.
***
MAGNOLIA INN & WELLNESS CENTER: 11 Knob Road, Mt. Pocono
The Magnolia Streamside Resort has branched out into the Inn & Wellness Center, with therapy, a café and juice bar and six rooms for overnight accommodations.
The center will provide halo salt therapy, colon hydrotherapy, a steam room, infrared sauna, cupping and more. The juice cafe's offerings include smoothies, coffee and tea, acai bowls, paninis and snacks.
***
UGI INC.: 460 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia
The utility company disposed of its energy-marketing business in the U.K. and continues to review other European operations. UGI sold AvantiGas ON to British Gas for an undisclosed price.
The gas and electric utility continues to review businesses in France, Belgium and Germany. AvantiGas ON supplied natural gas to 13,000 meter points in the U.K. Read more.
***
CATCH 22 DINER: 1102 Route 22 East, Lopatcong Township
The diner that suffered a fire hours before its planned opening in September is back. Owner Tony Arzuaga said his first day back, Tuesday, was busy and he is prepared for a big weekend. His son Jose is co-owner of the Spanish-American diner.
Cheesesteaks were a big item on the first day, Tony Arzuaga said. He is ready for whatever comes next, including perhaps extending his hours beyond 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
"Come on in," he said. "We are ready. You come to Catch 22 as a guest. You leave as family."
Just down the road, the Key City Diner also burned Sept 16. Key City's owners are rebuilding but may not be open again until the summer of 2023. Read the full story.
***
MELT ICE CREAM BAR: 140 S. Main St., Phillipsburg
The downtown Phillipsburg dessert shop says it's looking for a new space in the Easton/Lopatcong/Greenwich area. Melt's social media posts says ownership is not renewing its lease next May.
If Melt does not find a new location in time, it will operate from its truck, and add a second truck next summer. The ice cream bar also says it will be closed Nov. 7 through Dec. 30, except for private parties.
***