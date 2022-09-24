 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

  • 0
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillispburg
Sullivan's on the Main / Facebook

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for a six-story building with apartments and retail space in South Bethlehem.

Ayvazov's Monocacy Development will demolish an existing structure and put up a new building with 55 apartments and retail space on the first floor. The plan has no on-site parking. Read the full story.

***

ARTSQUEST BANANA FACTORY: 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem

The historic conservation commission also approved materials and designs for ArtsQuest's new cultural center. 

The new center will take the place of the Banana Factory, which was named for its former use as a banana warehouse. The planned 73,485-square-foot building will face West Third Street. It will connect to another one-story building facing Northampton Street, a small road between Second and Third streets.

The expected price is $22.1 million. Six buildings will be demolished to make way for the new center.

Bethlehem's historic conservation commission is an appointed advisory board. City Council makes final building decisions. Get all the details.

***

CAPO & CO.: 1375 Chestnut St., Emmaus

The gangster-themed restaurant held a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The speakeasy-style bar and restaurant serves pizza, burgers and sandwiches. Owner Antonio Mannino, who formerly ran Italiano Delite, decided to convert his restaurant into a 1920s-era theme bar.

Mannino, a native of Sicily, was inspired to create the gangster-style bar and restaurant while watching an episode of the TV show, "Bar Rescue."

***

CRAYOLA EXPERIENCE: 30 Centre Square, Easton

An attraction that started in downtown Easton may go global. Crayola said it has reached a licensing agreement for at least five more Crayola Experience venues over the next five years. Those will be within the U.S., but global expansion is a possibility, the company said in a statement. 

The first Crayola Experience opened in Easton. Since then, Crayola has expanded to Orlando, Florida; Plano, Texas; Mall of American in Minnesota, and Chandler, Arizona. Hallmark Cards owns Crayola, which used to be known as Binney & Smith. Find out more.

***

CURALEAF: 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township, Lehigh County

A marijuana dispensary has taken the place of the old Chess N Checkers bar on Airport Road. Curaleaf operates 137 dispensaries, including 18 in Pennsylvania.

The Airport Road dispensary is only for patients with Pennsylvania medical-marijuana cards. Brands of cannabis available include Grassroots, Select and the company's namesake line. Read more.

***

MS. VELVET’S CAFÉ: 239 N. Fourth St., Allentown

The new downtown Allentown cafe held a grand opening Tuesday in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. Owner Carlos Marrero named the new restaurant in honor of his sister Ruby, who died in 2017 after a hit-and-run accident. 

Marrero has extensive experience in the food industry and opening his own place as been a dream for more than 20 years. 

Ms. Velvet's Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get the full story.

***

PRESSED BOUQUET SHOP: 6330 Hedgewood Drive, Suite 220, Upper Macungie Township

Pressed Bouquet recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The business has specialists who preserve flowers from special occasions such as weddings. Options include pressed floral-resin coasters, a pressed-flower serving tray, framed flowers and more.

***

RIVER HILLS ESTATE: 3017 Farmersville Road, Bethlehem Township

The township's board of commissioners has now approved the subdivision plan twice. The board voted again Monday because of a surveying error in an earlier plan for 80 homes on 29 acres on Farmersville Road.

River Hills is a Kay Builders plan for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family units on 29 acres near Shannon Avenue. Read more.

***

SKYLINE WEST: 143 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

Bethlehem City Council delayed a decision on a COA, or "certificate of appropriateness," for the apartment complex proposed by developer Dennis Benner, his developer sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks. Their plan is for 40 apartments in a five-story building overlooking Monocacy Creek and the city's Moravian industrial quarter.

Concerns about whether the project could jeopardize Bethlehem's earnings a spot as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognizing the Moravian site, have been raised. Earlier, the city planning commission said its responsibility to review Skyline West did not include consideration of World Heritage status.

World Heritage status would draw attention and tourists to historic Bethlehem, advocates have said.

Council will review the COA again Oct. 4. Skyline West, southwest of the Broad Street Bridge, has been under review in one form or other since at least 2018. Get the full story.

***

Poconos Coal O&C

IDEAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT: 196 Beaver Dam Road, Long Pond

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ideal Property Management on Thursday. Ideal is a manager of vacation rental properties. 

***

KEYBANK: 372 Delaware Ave., Palmerton

The bank branch will close Dec. 2 as KeyBank and other companies move toward Internet finance. Accounts at the Palmerton branch will be transferred to other KeyBank locations. KeyBank is a subsidiary of KeyCorp, a Cleveland-based company. Read more.

***

Southeastern PA O&C

KEYBANK: 209 N. Main St., Sellersville

Another bank branch will close, this one on Dec. 2, with accounts being transferred to other KeyBank locations. KeyBank said branches remain important to its business, but the bricks-and-mortar network is being "optimized" as many customers prefer digital banking. KeyBank has about 1,000 branches and 1,300 ATMs.

***

REGAL CINEMAS: Off Route 309, Richland Township

The Quakertown-area theater has closed after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy. The company cited the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic for a decline in attendance. 

A post on the theater's website said moviegoers should check out the Regal Warrington Crossing location.

In 2020, Cineworld temporarily closed all theaters because of financial losses from the pandemic. Get all the details.

***

SAINT ROCCO’S TREATS: 6026 Easton Rd., Pipersville

The gourmet kitchen for dogs will hold a ribbon-cutting Friday, Oct. 14 from noon to 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Upper Bucks County Chamber of Commerce. Founded by brothers Kolby and Kaleb Rush, St. Rocco's offers treats baked fresh weekly, fresh-frozen dog food and more. To attend, register via the chamber's website.

***

Western NJ O&C

CATCH 22: 1102 Route 22, and KEY CITY DINER: 985 Route 22, Lopatcong Township

Warren County lost two Route 22 diners on the same day. One has been a landmark along the highway for years, and the other was just about to open.  

Catch 22 burned first. The diner, not yet fully open, caught fire early that morning. The owner said the fire started in a neon sign.

Later that day, the Key City Diner caught fire. That restaurant has been operated by the same family for 22 years.

Owners at both diners say they plan to restore their businesses and reopen. Find out more.

***

SULLIVAN’S ON THE MAIN: 371 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

After 22 years, the casual restaurant has been sold. COVID-19 shutdowns, then owner Mack Sullivan's own case of long COVID led to closing.

What will take the place of the restaurant was not posted on Sullivan's website. 

"We will miss your great food and good service," a customer wrote on Facebook. Check the restaurant's social-media posts for information on redeeming certificates. Read more.

***

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near the Wine & Spirits store in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. 

- Air Products' joint venture in Saudi Arabia has acquired an industrial-gas business for an undisclosed price. The Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment venture acquired Khafrah Industrial Gases from Paris-based Air Liquide S.A.

- Anatolian Kitchen is still closed for renovations, according to a sign at the Taylor Court, Bethlehem, business. 

- After 36 years, the owners of Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus are retiring, and the restaurant will close.

- The high-tech conglomerate formerly known as II-VI (pronounced “two-six”) has taken on the name of a company it acquired, Coherent Corp. 

- Palmer Township's board of supervisors approved a conditional-use application for four industrial buildings know as "First Park 33" on Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.

- The Florida-based chain Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers plans to open three physical-therapy clinics within two years in the Lehigh Valley.

- Radish Republic, a specialty grocery store on North Seventh Street in Allentown, is closing after three years.

- The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board made the decision to keep a cease-and-desist order against The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments, which township officials say were built contrary to designs submitted six years ago.

- The Allentown-Based payment-processing company Shift4Payments Inc. introduced SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants. 

- The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved three separate "mixed-use" buildings for South Bethlehem, on East Fourth Street, South New Street and West Fourth Street.

- Transform Rehabilitation's physical-therapy clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall are now part of Upstream, which owns or manages more than 1,200 locations in the U.S.

- The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa opened on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191, just south of the Borough of Nazareth. 

- DoubleTree Hotel has expanded its catering to private jets that take off from Reading Regional Airport.

- The not-for-profit Kutztown Community Partnership has discussed buying the shuttered Strand Theatre to continue its tradition, but KCP would need grants and donations to keep it going.

- A man police say was drunk drove into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Sunday night, causing the shop to close indefinitely.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National