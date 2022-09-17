Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near the Wine & Spirits store in the shopping center.
The menu will include barbecue and hot pot food. Dishes will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more. "Hot pot" food is prepared by adding meat, mushrooms, seafood, spices and other ingredients to a boiling pot of broth.
Bethlehem Square is at the southeast corner of the intersection of Nazareth Pike (also referred to as Linden Street and Route 191) and Route 22. Anchor tenants include Giant, Walmart and Home Depot. Get the full story.
***
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township
The global maker of industrial gases has expanded its business in the Middle East. Air Products' joint venture in Saudi Arabia has acquired an industrial-gas business for an undisclosed price.
The Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment venture acquired Khafrah Industrial Gases from Paris-based Air Liquide S.A. The Khafrah business provides liquid bulk and specialty gases.
Air Products has been an investor in Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment for more than a decade. Read more.
***
ANATOLIAN KITCHEN: 3016 Linden St., Bethlehem
The Mediterranean restaurant is still closed for renovations, according to a sign at the Taylor Court, Bethlehem, business.
No reopening date has been set. The restaurant served kebabs, gyros, hummus, lamb, chicken and beef, along with vegetarian choices, when it was open.
***
CAVALUZZO’S PASTA, STEAKS & SUBS: 1328 Chestnut St., Emmaus
The landmark Emmaus borough restaurant will close Oct. 2, and with Cavaluzzo's closed for vacation this week, fans only have two weeks left to get their last pizza and steaks.
After 36 years, the owners of the pizza restaurant are retiring. Gary and Helen Cavaluzzo said on social that it is time to end their long run and spend more time with family. The restaurant is closed for vacation until Sept. 20, and then will close for good Oct. 2.
"We thank all you so much for everything, you have been the most loyal customer base any business owner could have asked for," according to the restaurant's social media post. Get the details.
***
COHERENT CORP.: 2251 Newlins Mill Road, Palmer Township
The high-tech conglomerate formerly known as II-VI (pronounced “two-six”) has taken on the name of a company it acquired. The maker of semiconductor materials, networking equipment and lasers is now known as Coherent Corp. after acquiring Coherent Inc.
The new Coherent Corp. is based in Saxonburg, near Pittsburgh, and has operations in Palmer Township. The old II-VI also adopted the COHR ticker symbol. Shares in the company trade on the NASDAQ market.
Also last week, Coherent announced a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. That agency, also known as DARPA, is the research and development arm of the U.S. Defense Department. DARPA helped create the internet.
The Coherent contract is to support DARPA's goal of promoting communications between groups of satellites, also known as constellations. Read more.
***
FIRST PARK 33: Tatamy Road, Palmer Township
The township's board of supervisors approved a conditional-use application (for a use that is allowed but on which the township may impose conditions) for four industrial buildings on Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.
The four distribution buildings will occupy a 66.4-acre tract. The square footage of some of the planned buildings was reduced to allow for more green space on the site.
The plan also eliminated rows of parking spaces to add about 3.4 acres of open land. There will additionally be berms and buffers between the industrial buildings and nearby residential areas. Get the full story.
***
FYZICAL THERAPY & BALANCE CENTERS: 1146 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Salisbury Township
The Florida-based chain plans to open three physical-therapy clinics within two years in the Lehigh Valley. The first will be at 1146 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury, near Lehigh Valley Hospital.
That clinic will open within six months. The lease for that site was negotiated by Mark Magasich of NAI Summit, a commercial real estate firm.
The other two locations have not been chosen yet and will be open within a couple years.
Fyzical was founded in 2012 and has more than 470 centers across 45 states. Read more.
***
RADISH REPUBLIC: 21 N. Seventh St., Allentown
The specialty grocery story is closing after three years. The final day of operation will be Sept. 30, according to a social media post from the store.
Radish Republic sold fresh local produce, prepared foods, baked goods and frozen food. The store will be open daily, as usual, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. Find out more.
***
THE RESERVE AT PALMER POINTE: 3100 Charlotte Ave., Palmer Township
Developer Palmer Pointe OE LLC went back to the township zoning board to appeal a cease-and-desist order against the project. That order says the developer is violating a 2016 conditional-use approval from the township and that a building facade is contrary to the designs submitted six years ago.
The developer contends that it is not out of compliance. Palmer's zoning hearing board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to announce a decision. Read all about it.
***
SHIFT4PAYMENTS INC.: 2209 N. Irving St., Allentown
The payment-processing company introduced SkyTab POS, a point-of-sale system for restaurants. Point-of-sale technology is the modern equivalent of a cash register, accepting debit, credit and other forms of payment. Hanover Township, Lehigh County-based Shift4 said SkyTab is being used at the United Center in Chicago and the Toyota Center in Houston.
Shift4 was founded by Jared Isaacman as a teenager. Isaacman, now 39, is currently a billionaire, according to Forbes. Get more details.
***
SOUTH BETHLEHEM MIXED-USE BUILDINGS: 117 E. Fourth St., 30 W. Fourth St., 319-327 S. New St.
The city planning commission has approved three separate "mixed-use" buildings for South Bethlehem.
Developer Dennis Benner's proposal is for an eight-story building with 70 apartments and first-floor retail space on a half-acre at 117 E. Fourth St., site of the former Southside Bethlehem Boys & Girls Club.
Benner is also behind the planned seven-story building with 25 apartments and first-floor retail space, perhaps a restaurant, at 30 W. Fourth St. The building at that site now will be razed.
The third development will be at 319-327 S. New St., an eight-story building with 47 apartments and a restaurant led by Chef Rafael Palomino, one of the developers. His other restaurants include Tapas on Main in Bethlehem, and Mesa Modern Mexican, Easton.
Palomino is working with Clark + Quinn Development Group on the South New Street plan. Read the full story.
***
UPSTREAM REHABILITATION: Allentown, New Tripoli, Whitehall Township
Transform Rehabilitation's physical-therapy clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli and Whitehall are now part of Upstream, which owns or manages more than 1,200 locations in the U.S.
Alabama-based Upstream did not disclose details of the transaction. Kyle Lance and Thomas Fraind founded Transform in 2018.
Upstream Rehabilitation also operates the Drayer Physical Therapy brand, with more than 60 clinics in Pennsylvania. Get the details.
***
WAWA: 4089 Jandy Blvd., Lower Nazareth Township
The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa opened Friday. The convenience store/gas station is on the east side of Nazareth Pike/Route 191, just south of the Borough of Nazareth.
The store opened with giveaways and contributions to charity. The Jandy Boulevard Wawa will employ about 50 people total and offer the full complement of Wawa beverages, and prepared and packaged food items. Read all about it.
Plans for another Wawa in Bethlehem Township remain in abeyance. The township's zoning board said Tuesday it does not have the jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a store at 4900 Freemansburg Ave., where two apartment buildings and a bank are also planned. That is in an area known as Harvey's Corner.
Another meeting — the third so far for this location — will be held Dec. 21.
***
DOUBLETREE HOTEL: 701 Penn St., Reading
The hotel has expanded its catering to private jets that take off from Reading Regional Airport. Meals for crew and passengers are delivered from the downtown Reading hotel to the airport in Bern Township.
Diversification of the hotel and event space presents an opportunity to diversify business, after COVID-19 cut into the hospitality industry.
"It's a tremendous opportunity coming out of the pandemic to capitalize on the relationships and trust we built prior to the pandemic," said Dan Hoch, head of business development. Get the full story.
***
STRAND THEATRE: 32 N. Whiteoak St., Kutztown
The theater's future is uncertain. The Strand closed in June when longtime owner Paul Angstadt, a former mayor of Reading, died.
The not-for-profit Kutztown Community Partnership has discussed buying the building to continue the theater tradition, but KCP would need grants and donations to keep it going.
If the partnership buys the theater, the site might be used for community events, but no firm plans are set.
Berks County has set aside $270,013 of federal American Rescue Plan money for KCP to buy and save the Strand, contingent on other grants and agreements. Read more.
***
BUDD LAKE DELI II: Hackettstown
A man police say was drunk drove into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Sunday night, causing the shop to close indefinitely. The driver said he swerved to avoid a deer on Route 57 and ended up inside the bagel shop. Police did not buy that excuse. Nobody was injured in the crash.
The other Budd Lake Bagel & Deli on Route 46 in Budd Lake, Morris County, remains open.
***