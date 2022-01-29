Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Dunkin' "next generation" store at 3111 Lehigh St. in Allentown held its grand opening Wednesday. Franchisee Deepak Patel's "next gen" restaurant features an innovative tap system and products that are not available at traditional Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) outlets. Dunkin' was founded in 1950 and operates more than 12,600 restaurants worldwide. Dunkin' is part of Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's, Sonic and other restaurant chains.
Semper Pie of Boyertown, a play on words on the U.S. Marine motto "Semper Fi" (always loyal) sells a variety of cheesecakes from its 14 South Reading Ave. location. Marine veteran Kevin Murphy and wife Crystal serve different flavors weekly in four-inch pies, with nine-inch pies available via preorder.
The menu changes: a recent list included pineapple, Reese's, cherry, Hershey hot cocoa, vanilla bean, sweet and salty, mixed fruit medley, gluten-free Boston Cream and keto marble.
Lashes by Gab will hold a grand opening at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. Owner Gabriella Edwards will provide a variety of services for lashes along with esthetrician training and retail merchandise for lashes. This is the second venture for Edwards, who also has a storefront in Allentown.
There will be a DJ and hors d'oeuvres at the grand opening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. has an agreement to buy a new dairy, but the company has not yet disclosed where. The ice cream maker bears a famous name but it has been separate from D.G. Yuengling and Son Brewery since 1935. Yuengling's Ice Cream operated from 1920 through 1985 and closed, reopening in 2014 in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County. Details of the acquisition and other company initiatives will be announced soon, according to a company statement.
Bolete in Salisbury Township will reopen for indoor dining Feb. 17. The 1740 Seidersville Road restaurant calls this post-pandemic arrangement the Bolete Supper Club, with two seatings each evening. Details are available on the restaurant's website. The Bolete tavern will reopen Feb. 24.
The pandemic has changed the restaurant industry and Bolete: "We are not the same, the world we live in is not the same and we are looking forward to showing you who Bolete is now," according to Bolete's website.
Some local barbecue restaurants have closed or changed operations. Little Creek Bar B Cue has closed its Washington Boulevard, Bangor, location. The Slate Belt restaurant's last day was Dec. 31, and ownership noted on social media, "it was time to move on." Little Creek's social media indicates the Little Creek barbecue tradition may continue now and then at a nearby winery.
Lehigh Valley BBQ will no longer operate out of the Dewey social club in Hellertown. Catering continues, according to the Texas-style barbecue outfit. The change may be temporary, according to social media posts, and Lehigh Valley BBQ will post updates about food-truck events and its next moves.
A third operation, Vagabond BBQ on Bridge Street in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, has closed permanently.
Carbon County has welcomed Love My Scrubs at 426 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Owner Cheryl Curran is a Certified Nurse's Assistant (CNA) who sells lightly used scrubs (medical garb) and clothing for children and adults, handmade home decor and jewelry, and wood craft. The new store is open Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Guys Bar and Grill in Phillipsburg is now Il Gaetano's. The 665 Columbus Ave. restaurant in Phillipsburg has new management and new meals. The Italian restaurant's menu includes salads, pasta, organic chicken, fish, veal and steaks, starting at under $10 and up. Appetizers include calamari, mussels, shrimp, fried mozzarella and a caprese salad. Il Gaetano Ristorante has a classic sit-down Italian restaurant with a full-service bar.
The restaurant's current hours are noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.
