Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

Two fast-food chains may be headed to Phillipsburg. Mayor Todd Tersigni said in a recent letter that he has participated in pre-construction meetings for Arby's and Popeyes outlets at the former Ahart's store on Memorial Parkway. Tersigni said the vacant building would be replaced by two restaurants, and the developer would provide landscaping and stormwater improvements. Ahart's closed its Phillipsburg location in 2017, and later shut down stores in Bethlehem and Allentown.
Arby's, known for its slogan "We have the meats," operates more than 3,500 restaurants in nine countries. Popeyes was founded in Louisiana in 1972 and sells New Orleans-style chicken, fried shrimp and more.
The Great American Creamery will hold its ribbon-cutting on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at 645 Penn St., Reading. Suzy Beltz from Fresh Cake by Suzy will attend with cookies and mini cakes. The celebration will be at 3:30 p.m. and the store will be open until 8 p.m. The creamery's ice cream is sold at several locations in Berks County.
The Great American Creamery is across from the DoubleTree Hotel and Santander Arena.
Mission Autism Clinic will hold a grand opening Friday at 3:30 p.m. at 560 Van Reed Road, Wyomissing. Mission Autism provides care for children and young adults with autism. The Wyomissing location will be Mission Autism's 10th clinic. The ribbon-cutting will be at 4 p.m., and the clinic will be open to the public until 6:30 p.m.
In Bethlehem, Steak and Steel Hibachi will open in June or July at 44 W. Walnut St. downtown. The sushi and hibachi restaurant will have steak, vegan and gluten-free options, and a full bar with a cocktail menu and wine by the bottle or glass.
Steak and Steel's name pays homage to the city's steel history. The 4,300-square-foot space will have six hibachi tables, seating about 55 people. Updates on Steak and Steel Hibachi's progress toward opening will be available in the restaurant's social media posts.
Deezy's Famous Cheesesteaks will open its first shop this spring at 194 Hanover St. in Pottstown. Deezy's will serve 10-inch cheesesteaks made with chicken breast or grass-fed beef, with most items in a range of $11.50 to $14.50. The menu will include beef or chicken egg rolls, fries, cheese fries and cheesesteak fries.
The Hanover Street store will be, Deezy's promises, the first of many.
Warby Parker opened Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Mall. The vision-care chain provides eye exams, sun and optical eyewear and contact lenses.
Warby Parker has commissioned local artist Marian Bailey to create a mural for the store. A limited-edition print of Bailey's will be available as a gift with purchase to commemorate the store's opening.
Shares in the chain are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WRBY. Warby Parker reported third-quarter 2021 revenue of $137.4 million. The New York City-based company was founded in 2010 and has more than 150 stores in the U.S. and Canada.
The former Ken Hill's Machine Shop on Dock Street in Lansford, Carbon County, is now property of the borough. Lansford agreed to pay $150,000 for Hill's property, the former Lehigh and New England Railroad Station. The goal is to use the station as an anchor business and Lansford attraction. The station is near the No. 9 Coal Mine, a regional tourist attraction.
Lansford will set up a steering committee to shape the future of the station. That could include re-establishing rail service at some time.
Another Bethlehem-area Wawa is on the way. Hanover Township's board of supervisors approved Tuesday the plans for a convenience store with 16 fueling stations at the intersection of Route 512 and Highland Avenue, just north of Route 22. There is no timetable yet for when Jaindl Land Development Co. will put up the new store, but to the south in Upper Saucon Township, a new Wawa opened recently.
The Pennsylvania-based convenience-store chain plans to open 54 stores in 2022. The Wawa website does not give any clues as to when stores proposed for the Nazareth area and Route 412 in Bethlehem, near Route 78, may open.
Mike Khan has opened a new Domino's franchise inside the Walmart at 2601 MacArthur Road in space formerly occupied by McDonald's. Khan is not only serving pizza. He is looking to hire staff, full- or part-time. The Whitehall Township Domino's offers contact-free delivery and carryout, along with car-side delivery. That gives customers the option of staying in their car and having their order brought to them.
Domino's Pizza, founded in 1960, says it is the biggest pizza business in the world. The company reported $16.1 billion in retail sales in 2020.
Kasey Lynn's on Broadway restaurant is now operating in Fountain Hill, after serving customers at earlier incarnations of the business in Hellertown and Upper Black Eddy. The new Kasey Lynn's is at the 1305 Broadway site of the former Matey's Famous Steaks & Pizza. That restaurant closed last year so the owners could focus on their Matey's American Pizza Company.
Kasey Lynn's is also home to Paragon Catering, preparing meals for weddings, events and parties. The restaurant serves breakfast and a variety of burgers, Kasey's "Mile High Club" and other sandwiches, including chicken, flounder and reubens.
In Frenchtown, New Jersey, The ArtYard museum will open its McDonnell Theater on March 3 with a performance by Supaman, a hip-hop and dance performer. The museum promises more music, film, dance, artist talks, theatre and more events at McDonnell.
The 162-seat theater includes a chandelier made from water bottles, with an enhanced ventilation system designed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ArtYard is at 13 Front St., just off the path along the Delaware River.