Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

Sports & Social opened Thursday in downtown Allentown. The national sports bar/restaurant chain operates in and near major entertainment venues and stadiums. It took the place of the former Hamilton Kitchen in Two City Center, 645 Hamilton St.
Two City Center Investment Corp., the development company that has invested hundreds of millions in Allentown, said earlier that attracting Sports & Social shows how downtown is moving forward.
Sports & Social will have lots of televisions, an outdoor patio and live entertainment. Chicken & Bliss is a signature menu item: a toasted waffle, fried chicken strips, maple syrup, sliced strawberries with honey lemon butter and mint.
Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, has new ownership. Drag racer Kyle Koretsky and family have purchased the track for an undisclosed price. The raceway hosts National Hot Rod Association contests and other races each year.
Koretsky said the raceway staff will remain, and fans will see better bathrooms and other improvements at the track. Maple Grove went up for sale in 2019.
Koretsky will approach running a raceway the same way he approaches a race: "We're going to give 110%," he said of the new ownership team.
New residents have started moving into Terrain on the Parkway in Allentown. The 1625 Lehigh Parkway East community has 160 apartments and a clubroom with coffee bar, billiards, shuffleboard and lounge. Units range from studios to three bedrooms, 631 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet. Rent starts at $1,575 for a studio apartment, with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.
The Lehigh Parkway Trail is accessible from the apartments. Scully Co. and Serfass Construction developed the new community.
"We've received a lot of interest from the community and are excited to welcome our first residents," Kevin Serfass, Vice President of Serfass Construction, said in a statement about Terrain. Jessica Scully, president of Scully Co., said the development provides new residences that are not in Center City Allentown, but nearby.
What will be the Lehigh Valley's only prohibition and mafia theme bar and restaurant is looking for workers. Capo & Co. Keg-Cork-Kitchen is hiring for all positions, according to the restaurant's social media. The 1375 Chestnut St., Emmaus will be a self-tap and wine wall restaurant, according to Capo's Facebook post. "Capo" is an Italian term for the head of a crime syndicate or the branch of a syndicate.
Billy's Downtown Diner at 840 Hamilton St. in Allentown has closed; the space is available for lease. The other Billy's restaurants at 123 S. Third St. in Easton and 10 E. Broad St., Bethlehem remain open.
The Saucon Valley Farmers Market will have new selections this year, including vegan options, nut-free baked goods, specialty cheese and bread along with local organic fruits and vegatables.
Opening Day will be Sunday, May 1, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The market is at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown.
In Forks Township, the Caribbean Grill will hold a grand opening May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The grill is affiliated with the exiting Ice Cream Lounge in Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail.
Emmuas has a new gym. Life Advance Fitness at 436 State Ave. will hold a grand opening May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The self-proclaimed "nation's largest extreme value retailer" has opened at the former Super Foodtown location in the Pavilion Shopping Center, Lansdale. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is open at 561 S. Broad St., and will add about 25 jobs to the local economy.
The grocery chain is based in California and has more than 400 locations. The Lansdale store is independently owned and operated by Todd Orr and Claudia Aguayo.
Juliette Bridals by Ivana has moved to 161 Glenworth Road, Pottsville, where a "relocation celebration" will be held May 19 at noon. All are welcome; register at the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce website.
Coventry Mall in North Coventry Township, Chester County, is getting a new look as it becomes The Shoppes at Coventry. The mall, near Pottstown, was opened in 1967 and been expanded since.
The new look will provide some stores with entrances from the outside, like a strip mall, while the interior is redeveloped.
Anchor tenants Boscovs, Dick's Sporting Goods and Kohl's will remain, and new tenants will be disclosed soon.
Iqor, which operates calling centers, has opened a new center in Allentown that occupies 30,000 square feet. The new site replaces Iqor's Bethlehem site.
The Class A office space provides flexibility for the staff to work in the office or at home, and includes a cafe and fitness center.