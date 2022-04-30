 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY...

A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest
wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire
spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative
humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent
this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10
to 15 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
fire quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

  • Comments
The Shoppes at Coventry rendering 2
Coventry Mall

Sports & Social opened Thursday in downtown Allentown. The national sports bar/restaurant chain operates in and near major entertainment venues and stadiums. It took the place of the former Hamilton Kitchen in Two City Center, 645 Hamilton St.

Two City Center Investment Corp., the development company that has invested hundreds of millions in Allentown, said earlier that attracting Sports & Social shows how downtown is moving forward.

Sports & Social will have lots of televisions, an outdoor patio and live entertainment. Chicken & Bliss is a signature menu item: a toasted waffle, fried chicken strips, maple syrup, sliced strawberries with honey lemon butter and mint.

Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, has new ownership. Drag racer Kyle Koretsky and family have purchased the track for an undisclosed price. The raceway hosts National Hot Rod Association contests and other races each year.

Koretsky said the raceway staff will remain, and fans will see better bathrooms and other improvements at the track. Maple Grove went up for sale in 2019.

Koretsky will approach running a raceway the same way he approaches a race: "We're going to give 110%," he said of the new ownership team.

New residents have started moving into Terrain on the Parkway in Allentown. The 1625 Lehigh Parkway East community has 160 apartments and a clubroom with coffee bar, billiards, shuffleboard and lounge. Units range from studios to three bedrooms, 631 square feet to more than 1,300 square feet. Rent starts at $1,575 for a studio apartment, with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.

The Lehigh Parkway Trail is accessible from the apartments. Scully Co. and Serfass Construction developed the new community.

"We've received a lot of interest from the community and are excited to welcome our first residents," Kevin Serfass, Vice President of Serfass Construction, said in a statement about Terrain. Jessica Scully, president of Scully Co., said the development provides new residences that are not in Center City Allentown, but nearby.

What will be the Lehigh Valley's only prohibition and mafia theme bar and restaurant is looking for workers. Capo & Co. Keg-Cork-Kitchen is hiring for all positions, according to the restaurant's social media. The 1375 Chestnut St., Emmaus will be a self-tap and wine wall restaurant, according to Capo's Facebook post. "Capo" is an Italian term for the head of a crime syndicate or the branch of a syndicate.

Billy's Downtown Diner at 840 Hamilton St. in Allentown has closed; the space is available for lease. The other Billy's restaurants at 123 S. Third St. in Easton and 10 E. Broad St., Bethlehem remain open.

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market will have new selections this year, including vegan options, nut-free baked goods, specialty cheese and bread along with local organic fruits and vegatables.

Opening Day will be Sunday, May 1, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The market is at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown.

In Forks Township, the Caribbean Grill will hold a grand opening May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The grill is affiliated with the exiting Ice Cream Lounge in Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail.

Emmuas has a new gym. Life Advance Fitness at 436 State Ave. will hold a grand opening May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The self-proclaimed "nation's largest extreme value retailer" has opened at the former Super Foodtown location in the Pavilion Shopping Center, Lansdale. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is open at 561 S. Broad St., and will add about 25 jobs to the local economy.

The grocery chain is based in California and has more than 400 locations. The Lansdale store is independently owned and operated by Todd Orr and Claudia Aguayo.

Juliette Bridals by Ivana has moved to 161 Glenworth Road, Pottsville, where a "relocation celebration" will be held May 19 at noon. All are welcome; register at the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce website.

Coventry Mall in North Coventry Township, Chester County, is getting a new look as it becomes The Shoppes at Coventry. The mall, near Pottstown, was opened in 1967 and been expanded since.

The new look will provide some stores with entrances from the outside, like a strip mall, while the interior is redeveloped.

Anchor tenants Boscovs, Dick's Sporting Goods and Kohl's will remain, and new tenants will be disclosed soon.

Iqor, which operates calling centers, has opened a new center in Allentown that occupies 30,000 square feet. The new site replaces Iqor's Bethlehem site.

The Class A office space provides flexibility for the staff to work in the office or at home, and includes a cafe and fitness center.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· McCall Collective Brewing plans a May opening for its second location at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original brewpub is in Allentown. 

· Project Paw cat cafe and thrift shop opens April 30 at 452 Northampton St., Easton. The cats in the cafe will be available for adoption. The business supports The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Williams Township.

· McDonald's of Coopersburg is opening at 6690 Short Drive, Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309. 

· Oley Valley Inn in Oley Township is coming back as The Riedenau House, a farm-to-table restaurant. It will serve a German menu. 

· Margaritaville resort, a Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort is coming to Monroe County. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024 at the site of the old Pocono Manor.

· La Dolce Casa, at 16 W. Broad St. on Tamaqua's main thoroughfare, has added La Dolce Casa Bakery and Italian Market just three doors away at 32 W. Broad St. in the former Bittner's General Store.

· Rutter's opens 3rd location in Berks at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

· Berks Nature opened The Rookery. The Rookery is in Angelica Creek Park, on top of the existing Nature Place structure. 

· New Santiago's Restaurant at 125 S. Third St. in Coopersburg has reopened after about a year off. 

· Obsidian Tattoo & Piercing Parlor of Bethlehem has expanded to Emmaus. The 173 Main St. location is open now. 

· Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based discount store, will open at the former site of the Kmart at Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township. 

· Elpedio's Ristorante will open May 1 at the site of the Seipsville Inn in Palmer Township. 

· King Wing has opened at 129 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem, serving buffalo wings, along with sandwiches. 

· Royal Farms convenience store and gas station is headed to the site of the Brass Rail in Allentown on Lehigh Street. 

· 3 Men & A Bagel is back open after a brief closing for surgery for the baker. The shop is located at 3350 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem. 

· Wert's Cafe is back after a brief closing following the death of owner Greg Wert. 

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has moved to 15 S. Second St. in Emmaus. A grand opening will be held May 5. 

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana will hold a ribbon cutting May 19 at 161 Genworth Road, Pottsville. 

· JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in the U.S., is coming to downtown Allentown. 

· The Easton Farmers' Market will open May 7 at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive. 

· My Sister's Closet has relocated to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township. 

· Fortunoff® Backyard Store is open at Hamiliton Crossings.

. Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store