Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

Dogtopia of Easton has opened at 669 S. 25th St., Palmer Township. The dog daycare and boarding business provides a chance for pets to socialize with other dogs during the workday, and spa services for dogs. Dogtopia is a national chain with more than 180 locations in the United States and Canada, with webcams so pet owners can check in on their dogs. Dogtopia, which sells franchises, has set a goal to open 400 centers by 2024.
Mom and Pop's General Store has placed the old-time general store concept into the Palmer Park Mall in Palmer Township. The store sells popcorn, home decor, cheese, honey coffee and everyday needs such as paper towels. Check Mom and Pop's social media for new products and hours.
The Nitro Bar on Penn Avenue in West Reading will reopen next week after nearly two years of a COVID-19 shutdown. The former car dealership building was open for just seven months before the March 2020 closing, but owner Adam Cocuzza is ready to reopen and remain true to his original vision for the bar.
"I personally refused to open Nitro Bar at any less than what it had originally been opened as," Cocuzza told 69 News.
Starbucks may be coming to a small vacant lot on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem Township. The plot of land between the entrance to the strip mall anchored by a Giant grocery store at 2918 Easton Avenue and the closed road leading into the former Bethlehem Drive-In may become another outlet of the Seattle-based coffee chain. That possibility was raised during a recent Bethlehem Township Planning Commission, but there is no current plan yet for the lot between the shopping center and what will become the entrance to an apartment complex with 220 units.
The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa convenience store has opened on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township.
And for those who wonder about the chain's name, "Wawa" is a Native American word for the Canada goose. Look at the Wawa logo for the bird.
Other Wawas remain in the planning and permit stages, among them one for Route 412 at the southeastern gateway to Bethlehem; one at the former Leiser's rental store on Nazareth Pike/Linden Street in Bethlehem Township; Highland Avenue in Hanover Township, Northampton County; South Whitehall Township on Route 309; Lower Nazareth, off Route 191, and another for Susquehanna Street in Allentown.
Wawa has more than 630 convenience stores, with 360 also selling gasoline. Stores are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The company is privately held, meaning there are no Wawa shares traded on stock markets.
Tru Fitness has held a grand opening at its 2200 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, location. The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce was there to support the new gym, a private personal-training facility that helps men and women achieve fitness goals. Tru Fitness sets personal programs for power lifting, boxing and cardio workouts, with a turf area for multiple activities. Tru Fitness's Bilal Jones can set up programs for strength, fitness, weight loss and core strength.
The Bethlehem Armory Apartments at 305 Prospect Ave. will hold an opening celebration Feb. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Peron Development project converted the Floyd Simons Armory complex in West Bethlehem into apartments, a process that took years of planning, construction and hearings.
Another big Bethlehem project is also due to kick off next week. The Boyd Project will hold a groundbreaking on Friday, Feb. 11 at noon. Monocacy General Contracting, led by Plamen "Rocco" Ayvazov, and Don Wenner's DLP Realty are converting the old theater on West Broad Street into apartments. The value of that project was estimated last year at $50 million. A six-story apartment building will take the place of the Boyd, which shut down more than 10 years ago.
The Under Armour Factory House sportswear store in The Outlets at Wind Creek, Bethlehem, closed last month. "Following a detailed evaluation of the location and our multi-year direct-to-consumer strategy, we determined that this location no longer aligns with our long-term plans" according to a company statement. Fans of Under Armour gear can shop online or at the company's Factory House in Tannersville, Monroe County.
A cheese store has opened in Hackettstown. Fromage Specialty Cheeses (fromage is French for cheese) also sells charcuterie (prepared meats), jelly including a habanero flavor, vegan cheese, cream cheese, aioli and wasabi sauces and other items at 159 Main St.
Mountain Dudes Good Food has held another grand opening, this time at 1278 U.S. 22 in Phillipsburg. That's not far from their first site at the former Sammy's across from the Phillipsburg Mall. The restaurant with sasquatch statues out front was open at times during 2021 and opened Friday.