Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.
The old grist mill was built in 1806 by George Butz along the Nancy Run Creek. A plaque at the top of the wall facing east notes "G Butz 1806." Butz also gave his name to the village of Butztown that sprang up around the mill.
An Allentown institution shut down last week when Nick's Diner closed its doors. The 1802 Tilghman St. restaurant's owners said on social media that "it's time to rest and focus on our family."
Nick's was open for 21 years and was known for its family atmosphere.
Great Wolf Lodge is growing. It has broken ground on an expansion that will include 30 1,500-square-foot villas for families staying at the Pocono Township, Monroe County, resort. The family water park is also adding a new restaurant. The villas will be available for use in 2023.
Town & Country Lanes on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem has been sold for $900,000 and now operates as Steel City Bowl & Brews. Town & Country was the scene of many bowling parties for children over the years. Steel City is promising a lot of changes and improvements to the bowling center, but it is open now with renovations on the way: "A fresh new look, new scoring system coming in late March, expanded hours with more open bowling" are just a few of the changes on the way.
Steel City Bowl & Brews will also have live entertainment and a 24-tap self-serve wall of craft beers as part of the plan to be the Lehigh Valley's premier bowling center.
The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Friday at Tru Fitness, 2200 West Hamilton St., Allentown. Tru Fitness offers one-on-one and group activities including boxing, along with training for general performance and to gain muscle tone. There are also programs for cardio fitness, weight loss and core strength.
"Don't wish for it, work for it" is trainer Bilal Jones's motto.
An old Checkers franchise was hauled away this week in Allentown to make way for a "chicken wars" battler. Popeye's will replace the failed burger outlet at 1935 S. Fourth St.
Popeyes sells fried chicken, and some industry analysts say a sandwich it introduced in 2019 started "the chicken wars" in the fast-food world.
Allentown has a new Wawa, this one at 364 Susquehanna St. The Pennsylvania-based chain has been expanding in the area, along with competitors Sheetz, Royal Farms and other gas station/convenience stores.
The new store will sell Wawa's usual menu of sandwiches and hoagies, along with coffee, breakfast items and beverages. Wawa operates more than 850 stores, with about 600 also selling gasoline.
The company's markets include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
More Wawas are on the way, for Lower Nazareth, just off Route 191, and Route 412 in Bethlehem at the entrance to the city near the Route 78 interchange, on the site of the old Chris's restaurant.
Another is proposed for Highland Avenue in Hanover Township (Northampton County) just off Route 512, and in South Whitehall Township, plans have been submitted for a Wawa at Route 309 and Chapmans Road. That project was held up a bit by a township ordinance limiting how close two gas stations can be. No reason for that ordinance could be found, though it may have been designed to prevent clusters of gas stations at intersections, according to one township official.
In Bethlehem Township, a Wawa has been proposed for the former Leiser's rental center off Route 191. Neighbors have objected, citing traffic and lighting.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of Hellertown held a grand re-opening Wednesday with the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce. New owner Jay Losagio, a former Hellertown resident who now lives in Lower Nazareth, said he's looking forward to the 2022 season and beyond.
The Junkluggers have brought their eco-friendly approach to junk removal to the Lehigh Valley. Franchise owner Jack DaSilva left a financial-services career to run the fourth Junkluggers in Pennsylvania. The business serves residential and commercial customers out of its Bethlehem location, with a goal of keeping reusable waste out of landfills. DaSilva will also build relationships with local non-profit groups that can benefit from used items.
"It's all about helping out our community, taking junk away and then giving back to those who need it," DaSilva said in a statement. "This is all while reducing waste by recycling and keeping junk out of landfills."
The Whitehall Township Chick-Fil-A is holding a grand reopening of its dining room with the Whitehall Area Chamber Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be live music and giveaways during the event with the ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.
Outdoor retailer Fortunoff Backyard Store will hold a grand opening April 1 through April 3 at Hamilton Crossings, 833 N. Krocks Rd., Upper Macungie Township. The opening weekend will include giveaways and the store will make a donation to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.