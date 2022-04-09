Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

Chipotle Mexican Grill may be coming to Pohatcong Township, just east of Phillipsburg. The chain of more than 2,950 restaurants serving tacos, burritos and quesadillas has presented a plan for a new restaurant with a drive-through at Route 22 and New Brunswick Avenue, near the Raymour & Flanigan and Aldi stores. That proposal will be considered at a Pohatcong meeting Tuesday, though a final decision is not definite that night.
Wendy Borger is the Blue Bomber Notary of Palmerton. She is holding a grand opening Saturday with ribbon cutting and refreshments at 11 a.m. at her 210 Delaware Ave. office, site of the former Bed Rock Notary. She will take care of titles, transfers and any kind of notary work. Blue Bomber will be open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wiz Kids 2 at Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township is closed temporarily because of a small fire. The steak sandwich restaurant's original location at Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem remains open. No reopening date at Madison Farms has been set, but a reopening at Madison Farms will happen soon.
Chicken & Bliss is just 19 days away. Sports & Social has set an April 28 date for its Seventh and Hamilton streets, Allentown, bar and restaurant. The restaurant/bar/entertainment venue is at the site of the former Hamilton Kitchen in the City Center Investment Corp.'s Two City Center Building.
Sports & Social operates in and near major entertainment venues nationwide. It will feature live music and entertainment, lots of televised sports and an outdoor seating area on Center Square.
Chicken & Bliss, one of the menu's featured items, consists of fried chicken strips, a toasted waffle, syrup, strawberries, honey lemon butter and mint.
Stewartsville, New Jersey, is now home to Propagate Studio. The business's goal is to provide an event space, community studio and generally promote a creative environment. Sam Matthews of Propagate, who has taught art, said the studio is for everybody.
"I believe we are all artists and creatives, no matter our age or skill, but sometimes just need the time, space and materials to grow that creativity in whatever medium feels right," she says on Propagate's Facebook page. Propagate is at 2546 Route 57 in Stewartsville, near Cycle Stuff and H&K Auto Body Repairs.
Joe's Alpha Dogs at the Port Colden Mall in Washington, New Jersey, has closed after the death of co-owner Vin Russo in February. He operated the store with his wife Frances, who said on Facebook, "I can't do this on my own. I don't want to do it without Vin." Some of the equipment from the hot-dog shop is for sale, according to her post.
Jimena's Pizza & Restaurant has opened at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The menu includes chicken, pasta, veal, seafood, appetizers including fried pickles, bruschetta and calamari; salads, panini, wraps, burgers. Jimena's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and is closed on Mondays.
The Valley View Diner is back after a break for renovations. The restaurant at 570 Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
La Trinidad de Dios restaurant at 559 S. Main St. in Phillipsburg will hold a grand opening at noon April 13 with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Dominican restaurant serves empanadas, a fried stuffed potato, salads, mofongos, rice, plaintains and stewed or roasted chicken, stewed beef, pork shoulder, creole shrimp and more.
Paranormal Pizza is bringing its plant-based pizza to Bethlehem. The 554 N. New St. vegan restaurant has standard pies along with the likes of "Mulder" and "Scully," names that refer to the X-Files television show. The Alien Bounty Hunter, for example, has a garlic knot crust, cashew mozzarella, seitan pepperoni, Beyond sausage, green peppers, onions and mushroom. Gluten-free options are available too. The cashew "cheese" is made in-house, and Paranormal has options for diners with cash allergies.