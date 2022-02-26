Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Apna Punjab Indian Grocery & Restaurant is moving from its Bethlehem Township location, but not far. Apna Punjab operated at the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Linden St. and will reopen March 1 just a bit to the north. The Indian store's new address will be 3829 Nazareth Pike, across the street from the Wal Mart shopping center.
Tucker has moved toward opening at 125 Northampton St. in Easton after receiving zoning variances. Tucker has been at the Silk Mill of 13th Street for five years and is moving downtown. Owners Melanie Hansche and Jason Hoy will be in space adjacent to Kabinett, the wine bar they are opening at the site of the former Easton Cafe.
Tucker will be a neighborhood grocery store, another example of businesses looking ahead to serve the hundreds of new Easton residents expected to fill multiple downtown apartment projects. In Australian slang, tucker means food.
Best Pot in Town Vintage Tea Cellar will open, date to be determined, on Main Street in Slatedale, near the northern edge of Lehigh County. "Throw out the ideas you have of old-fashioned stuffy tea rooms," the new business says on Facebook. Vintage Tea Cellar will offer "traditional afternoon tea with a modern twist."
Mad J's BBQ will be reopening its 52 E. Lawn Road, Nazareth, location, soon, after upgrading some equipment and adding Grubhub as a delivery option, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Mad J's is still catering and providing food at breweries while working on the restaurant reopening. Mad J's menu includes pulled pork, beef brisket, beef burnt ends, pork burnt ends, pulled chicken, smoked brat and ribs and more.
The BEYOND/HELLO cannabis dispensary in the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center has reopened after closing for a few days. A spokeswoman said the medical-marijuana outlet closed for renovations and improvements. BEYOND/HELLO is at 3679 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township.
Sports & Social is looking to hire 100 workers at its new Allentown restaurant. The dining and entertainment venue will be on the ground floor of Two City Center at 645 Hamilton St. Sports & Social will interview applicants this Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 21 N. Seventh St., Suite 3, and applications will be taken online. Sports & Social, which operates nationally in and near entertainment centers, has set no opening date yet.
The Tally Ho tavern at 205 W. Fourth St. in south Bethlehem is open again after what the bar's Facebook page said was a dispute with state regulators. The Ho is open again from Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to its website.
Forks Township is a little closer to having a Chipotle restaurant at 1900 Sullivan Trail. The Posh Properties commercial development will include the Mexican grill, plus a daycare center, bank, offices and other businesses. The township's board of supervisors agreed to waive some requirements for the approximately 27,000-square-foot project.
Down the road at 1504 Sullivan Trail, a Starbucks won board approval, despite concern about bringing more traffic to a busy area. The Seattle-based chain, founded in 1971, has more than 30,000 retail outlets.
Indigo 52 at 52 S. Main St. Nazareth, held a grand opening with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. Indigo 52 says it is the Lehigh Valley's 100% gluten-free, 100% dairy-free restaurant. The menu includes appetizers such as edamame with sea salt, cauliflower "wings," a sampler platter, salads, and soup including vegan chili. Breakfast and lunch are served until 4 p.m., and dinner after 4 p.m. Entrees include stuffed peppers, sundried tomato pasta and ginger chicken, along with vegan "crab" cakes.
The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Nowhere Coffee Co. at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nowhere Coffee is at 3127 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township and open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving coffee, tea and seasonal food, with in-store events planned soon.