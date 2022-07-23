 Skip to main content
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

  • ,
  • Comments
Drive-thru Wawa rendering

A rendering of the drive-thru Wawa in Falls Township, Bucks County, which opened its doors in January 2021. 

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

ARTSQUEST'S BANANA FACTORY: 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem

The plan to demolish the old Banana Factory, named for its former use as a wholesale fruit company, was knocked down by the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission with a 2-3 vote. Some members of the commission objected to demolishing an old building in favor of a $22.1 million cultural center that would serve the not-for-profit ArtsQuest, which runs Musikfest, puts on concerts and provides art classes.

The vote Monday night, however, is advisory. The historic commission's standards are not the same as the city's zoning code. The commission's decisions can be overruled. Read more about the proposed project.

***

AUTOZONE: 3650 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township

The auto-parts and -supplies retailer is adding a store along the Route 191 corridor at the Bethlehem Village Shoppes. AutoZone operates more than 6,000 stores, mostly in the U.S.

The new store is on the east side of Nazareth Pike (also known as Route 191 and Linden Street) in a strip mall that also is host to the Bloc marijuana dispensary, Atlantis Aquatics scuba shop and the Callahan School of Driving. AutoZone is taking up multiple vacant storefronts, including one that used to be a boxing gym. Get the details.

***

CAREY AND SCHNALZER QUALITY MEATS (formerly Hartman's Butcher Shop): 7291 Autumn Ave., off Route 309, New Tripoli

The former Hartman's has new owners who will open a butcher shop that blends the old and the new. Scott Carey of Easton and Mike Schnalzer of Slate Belt Butchery, Saylorsburg, bought the butchery off Route 309, known for its pig statue, and will reopen it this fall as Carey and Schnalzer Quality Meats.

The new owners will use some of the former Hartman's recipes along with some of their own. The business closed in July 2021, when Dennis Hartman retired, according to Lehigh Financial Group of Allentown, which arranged financing for the business purchase and renovations.

The Slate Belt Butchery wholesale business will continue under that name. The new butchery may open this September, with a possible "soft opening," in advance of a formal grand opening, in August. Read the full story.

***

CRUMBL COOKIES: 3712-3 Nazareth Road, Lower Nazareth Township

The new cookie store at Northampton Crossings off Route 248 has been drawing customers for regulars such as milk chocolate chip and more exotic flavors. Crumbl's cookie menu changes each week. The chain's offerings include fruit pizza (served chilled) and maple glaze (served warm).

The first Crumbl opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017. The chain now operates more than 300 bakeries in 36 states. In addition to the cookie menu, Crumbl is also known for its pink packaging. Read more.

***

DON CORLEONE'S RESTAURANT AND PIZZA: 6301 Route 309, New Tripoli

The new restaurant serves Brooklyn-style pizza, along with Italian and Sicilian food in a casual atmosphere. Vegetarian options are also available.

***

FARMHOUSE DELI AT THE MARKET AT JOHNSONVILLE FARM & GARDEN: 147 Johnsonville Road, Bangor

The market has added a deli that serves sandwiches, salads and soup, along with custom-sliced meat and cheese. Lunch specials will vary weekly, so see the deli's social media posts for the menu.

A recent list of sandwiches and wraps ran from $4.99 each to $11.95. Options included a Reuben, grilled cheese, chicken bacon ranch wrap and sandwiches made to order.

***

GRAND RIVERVIEW HOTEL: 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, Easton

A proposed 108-room hotel won approval from Easton's Zoning Hearing Board Monday. In addition to the guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, rooftop space, terrace and gazebo are part of the plan presented by Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC.

The plan is to use some of the cave left on the property by the Kuebler Brewing Company, which operated from 1850 to 1952. The hotel will cover 160,296 square feet, and be 98 feet high, with 3.5 parking floors, providing 215 parking spaces. Get all the details.

***

JOHN J. ZEINER & SONS: 828-830 Hanover Ave., Allentown

More than a century of East Allentown tradition will end when the landmark piano business closes at the end of August or slightly later, Jean Zeiner Burch said Tuesday. John J. Zeiner & Sons was founded in 1912 and has been at its current location for 65 years.

A combination of the pandemic, family members retiring and a swing in tastes to electric pianos led to the decision to close, Burch said. Service such as repairs and tuning will continue, but independently of the store. Information about the service business is available through Zeiner's.

A final closing date has not been set.

After Zeiner's moves on, a beer distributor is set to move into the building, according to a Liquor Control Board sign in the window of the store. Read more about the closing.

***

KEYBANK: 502 Main St. and 701-705 Main St., Slatington

Slatington's 4,300 or so residents are losing banks to the digital age. KeyBank will close its 502 Main St. branch and 701-705 Main St. drive-thru on Dec. 2, as more people move online for financial services.

This is not just a theoretical "Main Street" expression, but three banks actually on Main Street will close in the Lehigh County borough this year.

Wells Fargo announced earlier that it will close its 541 Main St. branch in August.

The move toward online and mobile banking accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey posted last year by KeyBank. The bank's Slatington customers will still be able to visit a branch at 2971 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township if they want the full bricks-and-mortar financial experience. Get the full scoop.

***

MUSIKFEST: Historic Bethlehem on the North and South sides

The festival is bringing back CashCards, reloadable cards that can help payment lines move along faster. The cards will be available at booths at Musikfest, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14 this year.

North Side vendors will accept credit and debit cards too, and South Side vendors will also take cash. Find out more about this.

***

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC.: Hanover Township, Lehigh County

The payment processor added two sports team in New Orleans to its portfolio. Shift4 will now handle transactions for the Saints of the National Football League and the National Basketball Association's Pelicans.

The company already processes more than $200 billion in transactions annually, and works with teams in every major sports league, along with college teams.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman started the company as a teenager in 1999, and now Forbes values his wealth at $1.1 billion. Read more.

***

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: Locations in Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties

The holiday stores will open at 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township (near the former Kmart store); Richland Plaza at 755 W. West End Blvd., Quakertown; and at the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Allentown.

The James Balliett Property Group announced the three leases Thursday.

***

TAYLOR ROASTED COFFEEHOUSE: 1924 Main St., Northampton

The coffee house is serving customers again, bouncing back after a flood caused by vandals that destroyed the roaster. Then supply-chain problems delayed a restart, but Taylor is back.

The coffee house serves a full line of hot and cold drinks, and its website promises that online ordering will soon be available. Check Taylor Roasted's social media posts for hours of operation. Get the full scoop.

***

UNIQUELY LO.CO.: 3022 Tilghman St., Allentown

The new furniture, art and gift shop has held a grand opening.

Uniquely Lo.Co. is a DIY and artisan store and an Elite Dixie Bell paint retailer. The store also holds painting classes.

***

WAWA: 3608 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township

Just south of the Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a convenience store with 16 gas pumps has been cleared for construction. Wawa won approval of the Bethlehem Township Board of Supervisors by a 4-1 vote, with Dale Sourbeck dissenting.

Many residents objected to the traffic a new store will bring, along with noise and light pollution, but zoning near the corner of Oakland Road and Nazareth Pike allows the use.

The development team behind the new store said landscaping and trees will mitigate the impact on neighbors.

Wawa will occupy the site that used to be Leiser's rental center. Read more about the project.

***

WAWA: 6216 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township

The Lehigh Valley's first drive-thru Wawa received land development approval from the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners Thursday night. 

Wawa plans to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. 

The plan is unique for Wawa, as it will include only drive-thru service for prepared food and drinks. No mini-mart or gas fueling will be provided.

This would be the second drive-thru-only Wawa in Pennsylvania, Wawa officials said. The original is located in Falls Township, Bucks County. Get the full story.

***

Berks O&C

CUSTOMERS BANK: Branches in Exeter Township, Muhlenberg Township, and Bucks and Delaware counties

Customers Bank announced Friday it will close five branches in southeastern Pennsylvania, including two in Berks County and one in Bucks County, as its customers move to mobile and online banking.

The move is part of an overall strategy of continued national expansion that may include additional branches in new markets in the future, Customers said in a news release.

The affected branches are at 1 Hearthstone Court, Exeter Township; 350 E. Bellevue Ave., Muhlenberg Township; Route 413 and Doublewoods Road, Langhorne, Bucks County; 3557 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Delaware County; and 153 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Chester County.

The closings are expected to take place in late October and early November. Accounts from those branches will be transferred to other branches in the region, the bank said. Read more about the closings.

***

MAIN STREET INN: 401 W. Main St., Kutztown

Main Street Inn, long a stop for families visiting Kutztown University or on business or pleasure in Berks County, has new owners.

And they want to add a touch of Italy.

The eight-room Victorian bed and breakfast, in the heart of town, just a block from the university, recently was bought by Marco and Andrea Folino. They also own Folino Estate Winery, just seven miles away at 340 Old Route 22, Greenwich Township.

The Folinos say they hope to connect the two by transitioning the bed and breakfast into Vintner's Inn, an adult (18 and older) lodging experience that will bring "the vision and ambiance of old-world Tuscan charm" to Main Street, Kutztown.

Renovations started this month and over the next few months are expected to include "transforming Vintner's Inn, from renovations, room designs and more," the new owners said on Facebook. They said it "is a project we have been working on behind-the-scenes for quite a while."

The inn will stay open during renovations.

The Folinos bought Main Street Inn from Pam and Angelo Corrado, who opened it in 2007 as first-time Innkeepers and gave the place its motto of "Entered as Strangers and Left as Friends." Get the full story.

***

Poconos Coal O&C

F&L DOORS: 631 S. Route 183, Schuylkill Haven

F&L Doors is scheduled to have a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. 

The free community celebration will feature free hot dogs for the first 100 guests, food trucks and giveaways. 

The business, a division of Pioneer Pole Buildings Inc., will hold the ceremony at noon with Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Greater Schuylkill Haven Area Business Association. 

F&L Doors offers garage doors, repairs and other work with what it says is attractive pricing and outstanding customer service.

***

THE WALK IN ART CENTER: 220 Parkway, Schuylkill Haven 

Schuylkill Haven's hub for arts and culture will have a ribbon-cutting for its arts education center at noon, Aug. 30.  

The grand opening will follow at 3-6 p.m. It will be a free community event; register at www.walkinartscenter/events. The first 50 children to register and attend will get an art center swag bag full of art activities, coupons and snacks. 

There also will be activities, refreshments and 25% off of a fall class if you register that day.  

Walk In Art Center, two blocks from the Schuylkill River, is in the former Walkin Shoe Factory, a historic three-story factory built in 1887. In 2011, the Walk In Art Center became a non-profit began artist studios there. 

*** 
Southeastern PA O&C

DIRT: 241 W. Broad St., Quakertown

The coffee house and plant-based cafe is closing after a year in business, according to Dirt's Facebook page. A new business will move into the West Broad Street location.

Dirt's final day will be Wednesday, July 27.

"Life has changed," according to the social media post, adding that more information about Dirt and the new business will be posted.

***

Western NJ O&C

Phillipsburg is enjoying a wealth of development, Mayor Todd Tersigni said last week. Among the new projects is a plan to turn the former Elks Buildings on South Main Street into 15 apartments. Tersigni said much of the town's development focus is on using vacant buildings.

On Route 22, the former Ahart's grocery store is set to become the site of Arby's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast-food restaurants. The town continues to work on bringing in a new grocery store, Tersigni said.

***

BRIGHTWAY, THE LEHIGH VALLEY AGENCY: Location to be determined in Warren County

The insurance agency will open remotely while owner Sam Martini searches for a permanent location. Martini is a native of Wind Gap whose father Don has owned and operated the Doghouse Bagel & Deli on Route 94 in Blairstown for almost 30 years.

Martini said he is licensed to sell insurance in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, so his agency will cover both sides of the Delaware River. He is 24 years old, a 2021 graduate of Penn State and a 2017 graduate of Pen Argyl High School.

His agency will sell home, flood, auto, boat, condominium, renters'. RV, motorcycle, personal articles, life and umbrella insurance policies from numerous companies.

***

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Jimmy’s Barbershop in Allentown has moved to 822 N. 19th Street

· Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. 

· Chubby's of Southside Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary at 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township.

· Habitat for Humanity, which has "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall.

· Nat Hyman's bid to convert an old warehouse at 938 Washington St. in Allentown into 48 apartments did not win zoning hearing board approval this week after neighbors said more housing would make an on-street parking shortage worse.

· Members 1st Federal Credit Union opened a new branch this week at 5605 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown. It's one of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. 

· A Turkish restaurant has relocated from one downtown to another, taking its fresh ingredients and cozy atmosphere from Nazareth to 200 Main St., Tatamy.

· The Tennessee Titans have chosen Allentown-based Shift4 Payments to handle payments at Nissan Stadium.

· Wells Fargo Bank held ribbon-cutting at its downtown Allentown branch at 740 Hamilton St.

· The Wiz Kidz outlet at the Madison Farms residential/retail development in Bethlehem Township will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting at noon on July 15.

· Bad Biscuit Company, which offered breakfast with scratch-made biscuits, freshly baked pastry and local, small-batch artisan coffee, said it will cease operations at 16 Columbia Ave. in Reading after its July 1 hours.

· FastBridge Fiber has announced it will build an all-fiber cable network that will offer ultra-fast internet in the Reading area.

· Hamid Chaudhry has said he no longer plans to move forward with pursuing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township at 6600 Perkiomen Ave. (Route 422 East). 

· The Maxatawny Township Planning Commission has OK'd a proposal for a Mavis Discount Tire store in the Kutztown Road shopping center that features a Giant supermarket.

· Valentino's Italian restaurant has gotten Maxatawny Township's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.

· Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, under new ownership, will hold a "Grand Re-Opening Bash" July 9 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

· Sauce West End plans to open in a former Rita's Italian Ice, just off Route 209 across from the Tractor Supply store in Brodheadsville.

· The Surgery Center of Pottsville, which offered medical procedure services for 16 years in Cressona Mall. will close June 28.

· Wells Fargo has closed its branch office in Langhorne, near the intersection with Maple Avenue.

· The latest PrimoHoagies location in New Jersey held a grand opening at 1930 State Route 57, Hackettstown.

· A new Tractor Supply Co. store in Warren County will have its grand opening in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Pohatcong Plaza on July 9.

· Hunter Pocono Peterbilt plans to move Pocono Township operations to Stroudsburg.

· Coal Winery and Kitchen at 81 Broad St., Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page. 

· Lowhill Township supervisors approved a 312,120-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center on a 43.4-acre tract on the west side of Route 100, south of the Kernsville Road intersection.

· The Mint Gastropub at 1223 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, announced that it has temporarily closed to undergo a merger with a "well-known restaurant group" from Bethlehem.

· The Slatington Farmers Market opened its 28,000-square-foot showroom, which includes space for 53 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.

· St. Luke's University Health Network opened a new pediatric inpatient unit next to the eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem.

· 25th Asian House opened at the location of the former Tin Tin Chinese restaurant in the 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township.

· The Chick-Fil-A in Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township was razed to make way for a new, expanded facility for the popular chicken sandwich restaurant.

· Plans for drive-thru locations of a Chipotle and a Starbucks at the intersection of Ivy League Drive and Kutztown Road were rejected by Maxatawny Township planners.

· Cumru Township plannes reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, a 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.

· Kutztown University has plans to expand its historic Poplar House to 13,161 square feet with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.

· A wine store and beverage outlet could be coming to a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton, Carbon County.

· ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, has announced it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County.

· Garden of Health Inc. celebrated the opening of the food bank's new warehouse at 201 Church Road, North Wales, in Montgomery County.

· Silverline Trailers Inc. opened its first location in Pennsylvania and in the Northeast at 223 Porter Road, Pottstown, where it sells utility, cargo, dump, equipment and car hauler trailers. 

· A new smoothie and bowl restaurant, Sips & Berries, opened at 285 Maple Ave., Harleysville, in Montgomery County.

· Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. 

· Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner is moving his real estate investment and finance firm DLP Capital from Bethlehem to Allentown at 835 W. Hamilton St.

· While Wells Fargo has been the leader in closing banks lately, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new downtown Allentown office at 740 Hamilton St. on June 30.

· If you're in the market for sterling silver jewelry, minerals and semi-precious gemstones, C& I Minerals is now operating at the South Mall at 3300 Lehigh St. in Allentown.

· The Allentown-based utility company PPL Corp. bought a major Rhode Island utility.

· Ownership at Martellucci's Pizzeria in Bethlehem has changed, but Paul and Donna Hlavinka and their family are running the pizza place at 1419 Easton Ave., just as it has been operated for 49 years. 

· Dr. Jacob Kasprenski's new Kasprenski Family Eye Care opened at 1088 Howertown Road, Catasauqua.

· Josie's New York Deli in downtown Easton closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but a June 13 Historic District Commission meeting approved a request for a new sign at its building at 14 Centre Square. 

· Zekraft cafe has opened its second location in the Easton Silk Mill in Easton. The first Zekraft restaurant was opened in Bethlehem. The restaurants' menus change frequently, with a focus on local ingredients. 

· Manta Massage at 319 Main St., Emmaus, will hold its grand opening on July 10 starting at 11 a.m. 

· The former Iron Lakes Country Club, constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, will operate at 3625 Shankweiler Road in North Whitehall Township under its new name, The Club at Twin Lakes. 

· Prologis, a titan in the logistics industry, will own and operate three warehouses proposed in Upper Macungie Township at the former Air Products headquarters campus at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. 

· Lehigh Valley Health Network ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital — a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility at 2128 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Mahoning Township.

· Pocono Township commissioners voted to accept Swiftwater Solar's preliminary final plan for the $111 million, 80-megawatt field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain that would include about 200,000 solar panels.

· Firetree Ltd. wants to expand its in-patient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville.

· A Dunkin' in Schuylkill County located at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. 

· The Conservatory music school in Bucks County will close after 34 years, and school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause. The nonprofit, located at 4059 Skyron Drive, Doylestown, will close June 30.

· A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Arby's will be built on the site of the former Ahart's Market on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

· Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce offices and the Unity Bank Center for Business & Entrepreneurship will be located at 119 Main St., Flemington. 

· Honeygrow opens Quakertown location, next to Chipotle on Route 309, on June 3.

· Dunkin' reopens remodeled restaurant at 1174 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Muse Modern Med Spa at 325 Fifth St. in Whitehall Township  will hold a grand opening June 4.

· Around Again, a consignment store, opened at 154 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

· Steak and Steel Hibachi, a restaurant in the works at 44 W. Walnut St., Bethlehem, still plans on opening late this summer. 

· Take It Outdoors Recreation Hub has moved to a spot along the Schuylkill River Trail at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County

· Pedego Electric Bikes has a new outlet in Lambertville, N.J. at 13 N. Union St.

· Amanda Vachris has opened a new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St. in Schuylkill Haven.

· Easton's new West Ward Market will open Wednesday and be open on Wednesday's through the summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market, created by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, will sell fresh produce on 12th Street, next to Paxinosa Elementary School.

· Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is adding a second location, this time on College Hill in Easton. Ciao plans to open at 325 Cattell St. in late summer. Ciao already operates in downtown Easton at 12 N. Third St

· Ma's Crepes and Cakes will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 16 at 46 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. The celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:45 p.m. 

· Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."

·The Beef Baron on Catasauqua Road in Bethlehem is closed indefinitely for renovations

· The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are opening a new location in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St.

· St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus.

· Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem.

· Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. in Palmerton.

· The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. 

· The Trading Post Depot opened at 401 Northampton St., Easton. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

· The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante opened at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. 

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches.  

